The idea of trading Giannis Antetokounmpo still feels unrealistic to a certain degree. He is the Milwaukee Bucks. But in today’s NBA, no situation is ever fully off the table, especially if things stall and a franchise has to think long-term.

And if Giannis were to ever become available, one team quietly positioning itself as a serious contender is the Portland Trail Blazers.

Why Portland Could Push All-In

IF and I mean IF a trade were to be pursued by Portland if Giannis is ACTUALLY available... I'd expect it to look something similar to this. Give Milwaukee back control of more of its draft, and offer one of Shaedon Sharpe or Toumani Camara whichever Milwaukee would prefer. https://t.co/yy0AnpqGqK pic.twitter.com/pAyvtpw0Kw — Nathan Grubel (@DraftDeeper) April 24, 2026

Portland’s current playoff run tells you everything you need to know. As a No. 7 seed, they came out aggressive against the San Antonio Spurs, splitting the first two games on the road and stealing homecourt advantage. That alone showed growth. But now? They’re down 2-1 in the series, and here’s the part that should raise eyebrows: they lost at home to a Spurs team without Victor Wembanyama. That changes the equation and their timeline, perhaps. This is exactly the type of moment where a front office has to strike for gold. I think the answer for Portland might be obvious: go all in.

The Mock Trade

Portland Receives:

Apr 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks around following the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Receives:

Apr 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) against the Phoenix Suns during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Shaedon Sharpe

Multiple first-round picks (including returning draft control to Milwaukee)

Additional salary fillers / young assets

Why Giannis Fits Portland Perfectly

The timing to go after Giannis is perfect for Portland. After a quick rebuild they Blazers have made it back into the playoffs. If the Blazers can add Giannis, he will instantly fast-track the team into contention. He raises Portland’s ceiling from “competitive playoff team” to legitimate contender in the Western Conference. Pairing him with Jrue Holiday, Damian Lillard, and with Portland's young core, and suddenly this team could be dangerous.

A Reunion That Would Shake the League

This is the part that makes the scenario even more interesting. A move like this opens the door for a reunion with Damian Lillard. Whether that happens immediately or down the line, the idea of pairing Giannis with Dame again is a possibility to revisit the championship opportunity. Giannis has already won a championship with Jrue Holiday, so pairing those two together with Damian Lillard and possibly keeping Deni would be huge. That’s not just a playoff team anymore. That’s a real contender.

Why Milwaukee Would Even Consider It

The Bucks are at a crossroads, and if Giannis does not sign his extension, then they have no choice but to trade him. You don’t trade a player like Giannis unless you absolutely have to. But if that moment comes, getting back young talent, draft capital, and long-term flexibility is the best way to reset. It’s not about replacing Giannis; you can’t. It’s about setting yourself up for the future the right way. The biggest thing for Milwaukee is that they can get their own draft picks back from Portland. That is a big incentive for the Bucks.

Final Thought

Portland’s playoff run has been impressive, but it’s also been revealing. Losing at home to a Spurs team without Wembanyama might be the wake-up call they didn’t know they needed. If Giannis actually becomes available, this is the type of move that could change everything for them overnight.