The Milwaukee Bucks face a tricky traded line as Giannis Antetokounmpo rumors continue to heat up. However, there are other teams that could make deals with the Bucks, and it could lead to a new direction for the franchise.

Some members of the Milwaukee Bucks on SI staff dropped their picks for who they believe the team should look to acquire in a trade.

D'Angelo Russell, Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks guard D'Angelo Russell warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Clippers. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Milwaukee should be motivated to lose games to maximize the franchise’s first lottery pick in a decade, and even if Giannis isn’t moved before the deadline his injury will preclude Milwaukee from seriously competing this season. Taking on a contract like D’Angelo Russell to replenish some draft pick capital is the best move the Bucks can make right now. Milwaukee needs to set themselves up to either retool around Giannis or rebuild once he’s gone. — Ti Windisch

Michael Porter Jr., Brooklyn Nets

For the Bucks to find a way to get back to relevance and try to keep Antetokounmpo happy, they need to make a splash in the trade market. That leaves two potential options of people that are assumed to be available. Those people are Ja Morant and Michael Porter Jr. The best fit of the two is Porter Jr. If I were the Bucks, I’d try to find a way to acquire him. — Major Passons

Draft Picks

The bubble is about to burst for the Bucks, and whether Giannis is traded this week or this offseason, the team is going to need an arsenal of picks to work with to properly rebuild the team. The Bucks should find ways to move off of players that will net them future draft picks, even if Antetokounmpo is not involved in that. The Bucks should figure out what Bobby Portis' price tag is and who would be willing to take on Kyle Kuzma's contract. And maybe kick the tires on potential Myles Turner trade destinations.

Of course trading Antetokounmpo would result in getting the most picks back, but the Bucks want to be able to get the best deal possible for him. If there is the right offer at the deadline, they should pull the trigger and rip the Band-Aid off once and for all. But once Antetokounmpo is traded, it will open the floodgates for the rest of the Milwaukee veterans to move on in other deals. — Jeremy Brener

