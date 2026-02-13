How To Watch Milwaukee Bucks-Oklahoma City Thunder, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Milwaukee Bucks pulled off the upset on Wednesday they were looking for to pick up a split in Orlando, improving to 4-1 over their last five games. They got out of town and headed for Oklahoma City, where another unlikely win would really yield some nice momentum entering the start of NBA season’s stretch run.

Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo still hopes to play when healthy and participate in the postseason, so Milwaukee’s decision not to trade him at the trade deadline means they’re alive for a play-in spot, having moved within just two games of the Atlanta Hawks entering this final test entering the All-Star break.

Oklahoma City owns the NBA’s best record, coming off a lopsided win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. However, the Thunder is just 4-2 this month, same as the Bucks, and has struggled after a 24-1 start, putting themselves in danger of matching last season’s entire loss total.

Milwaukee had dropped six of seven before posting wins over the Bulls, Pelicans and Pacers on its recent homestand. The Bucks recorded their second-highest scoring output of the season in a 141-137 overtime win on Feb. 4 and then held Indiana to 99 in their most recent outing on Feb. 6, marking the first time since Jan. 4 and just the fourth time all season in which they held a team under the century mark.

Antetokounmpo will miss his ninth straight contest following his latest calf strain, but his original timetable for returning from this latest injury makes a return possible shortly after the break. The Bucks announced that he’d miss the All-Star game, although he’ll be present in L.A. for all the festivities.

The Bucks saw newly signed guard Cam Thomas score 34 points to fuel a 116-108 upset in Orlando on Wednesday.

The Thunder are 22-5 at home and have a 10-4 mark against Eastern Conference opposition Milwaukee is 10-18 on the road and 5-12 against West foes.

Vitals - How to Watch Bucks at Thunder

Game date, time and location: Thursday, Feb. 12, 7:40 p.m. EST, Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Radio: WTMJ (Bucks), KWPN/WWLS (Thunder)

Oklahoma City won 122-102 on Jan. 21 in the first meeting at Fiserv Forum. This concludes the season series between these teams and won’t feature Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giannis Antetokounmpo or Jalen Williams, all All-Stars last season but injured heading into the break.

OKC led 38-18 after a quarter in the first matchup, routing the Bucks behind 40 points and 11 assists from SGA. Oklahoma City has won the last four matchups against the Bucks by 16 or more points, ending a run of six straight losses.

The Bucks and Thunder are even 77-77 dating back to 1968.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Thunder -11.5 (-112), Bucks +11.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Thunder -500, Bucks +380

Total: 213.5 (Over -108, Under -112)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

F Kyle Kuzma

F Myles Turner

C Jericho Sims



G Kevin Porter Jr.

G AJ Green

THUNDER

F Aaron Wiggins

F Kenrich Williams

C Chet Holmgren

G Cason Wallace

G Lu Dort

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

Ryan Rollins: Out - Right Foot Plantar Fascitis

Kyle Kuzma: Available - Left Foot Soreness

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Right Calf Strain

Taurean Prince: Out - Neck Surgery Recovery

Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-way)

THUNDER

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out - Abdominal Strain

Jalen Williams: Out - Right Hamstring Sprain

Ajay Mitchell: Out - Abdominal Strain/Ankle Sprain

Isaiah Hartenstein: Out- Right Soleus Strain Maintenance

Branden Carlson: Out - Lower Back Spasms

Thomas Sorber: Out - Right ACL Surgical Recovery

QUOTABLE

Bucks forward Bobby Portis on his 3-point shootout expectations: "I know I’m not the favorite to win or maybe second, third or fourth - probably picked last. But that’s why we rep the underdog.”

