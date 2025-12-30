Unlike the NBA awards, the All-Star game still goes to the most popular and deserved players no matter how much they play. Much in thanks to the NBA's fan voting system.

So while Giannis Antetokounmpo is walking a fine line for NBA awards as he can only miss three more games, he is a shoe in for the NBA All Star game.

Giannis leads the Eastern Conference voting by 100,000+ votes.

How All-Star Selection Works

While the All-Star Game format has changed fan voting has remained the same. Fans vote for five positionless starters and those votes combined with player and media votes will pick the starters for the game which takes February 15th in the Intuit Dome (home of the Clippers).

After the 10 starters are named, a vote of the coaches selects the seven reserves from each conference.

New USA Vs World Format

The 24 All-Star players will be divided into three teams, two USA teams and one world team. They will compete in a round-robin tournament of four 12-minute games. Each of the three teams will have a minimum of eight players (if the USA or World teams are short on players, the league office will select one or more players to reach the required number).

At the end of the round-robin, the two top teams will play a championship game (the fourth 12-minute game of the day) for the title.

Giannis and Luka will likely headline team world.

10 Time All Star

When Giannis makes the All-Star game this year it will make it his 10th ever selection, and his tenth in a row. Giannis has been gold standard for the NBA over the last ten seasons bringing home two MVP's and a finals MVP. Giannis will join an illustrious list of 10-time All-Stars that includes Wade, Lebron, Jordan, Magic, Bird, Kobe, and many others.

With Giannis's future in Milwaukee up in the air, the next month of basketball leading up to the trade deadline and All-Star game will be crucial as Milwaukee looks to fight their way back up the Eastern Conference standings and prove that they can still build a contender around Giannis.

As Giannis looks to join the illustrious list of 10-time All Stars, he will also look to get the Bucks back on track. Once he does that, he and Luka Doncic can attempt to lead team world to an All-Star game victory.

