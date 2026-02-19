Giannis says he might have left Milwaukee already if it was up to him

After a trade deadline that ultimately saw Giannis Antetokounmpo remain with Milwaukee, many are expecting conversations regarding his future with the Bucks to resume in the offseason, ahead of an extension window in October.

In a recent interview with COSMOTE TV (Greek media company), the 2021 Finals MVP made some, apparently, rather eye-opening comments when asked about his thoughts on the matter.

“I don’t know if I’ll leave — it’s not up to me. If it was up to me, maybe I already would have left," Antetokounmpo said. "In a year and a half, when I become a free agent at 32, it will be up to me.”

"Giannis repeated that he feels loved in Milwaukee; however, he would love to win another championship, so things should be moving towards this goal," the article explains. "Still, he will never force his way out through a trade: 'I am not this kind of guy.”

Antetokounmpo referencing free agency is interesting, perhaps confirming that he might eventually decide to pass up a lucrative four-year $275 million contract extension that he will become eligible for on October 1st.

If this was communicated to the Bucks, who plan on trying to improve their roster one last time for their franchise player this offseason, maybe that ends up becoming the final nail in the coffin. If they decided to trade him, Antetokounmpo would not be able to sign an extension until six months after the day of the trade.

However, Antetokounmpo continues to voice his current commitment to the 12th-seeded Bucks, now 23-30 on the season, 2.5 games outside of the Play-In Tournament in the standings.

“As Americans say, opinions are cheap — that’s why everyone has one. Right now, at this moment, I’m in Milwaukee,” Antetokounmpo stated, "No one can dare come and tell me not to play. I never gave anyone that right — as long as my legs allow me, I’ll be out there."

In 30 games this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 28 points, 10 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks in 29 minutes per game, sinking 64.7 percent of his field goals and 39.5 percent of his threes.

