Anthony Edwards has been ruled out for Minnesota, who also got the news that center Rudy Gobert was suspended for flagrant foul accumulation to start the week, so Milwaukee will face another shorthanded team on the heels of losing in Denver on Sunday.

The Bucks have been home for just one game this month, opening 2026 with a Jan. 2 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Before going right back on the road again to face San Antonio and Atlanta, Milwaukee is back in town for a single matchup against the visiting Timberwolves on the heels of a 2-2 western swing that ended on a down note with a loss to the depleted Nuggets.

The Bucks got 31 points and 11 assists from Giannis Antetokounmpo but couldn’t overcome a poor first half in a 108-104 loss to a team missing Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and three more of their top eight scorers. Milwaukee’s best shooters, Ryan Rollins and AJ Green, each missed 3-pointers that would’ve tied the game late to cement the disappointing result.

Minnesota is in town on a nice run that has seen it win five of six in ‘26, which included Sunday’s 104-103 win over San Antonio on the strength of Edwards' game-winner scored off a late-game isolation against 7-foot-4 Victor Wembanyama.

The Timberwolves are reaching the halfway point of their season and rank third behind the OKC Thunder and Denver Nuggets in the Northwest Division, trailing the latter by a half-game. Minnesota has the Western Conference’s fourth-best record and is 11-8 on the road. It will look to overcome the absence of Edwards due to injury maintenance and Gobert.

The Bucks are 9-9 at Fiserv Forum and are playing on their home floor for just the fourth time in over a month. They’re 1-2 in that stretch, losing to the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 18, the Washington Wizards on Dec. 31 and beating the Hornets on Jan. 2.

Vitals - How to Watch Timberwolves at Bucks

Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Jan. 13, 8:10 p.m. EST, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin (Bucks), Bally Sports North (Timberwolves)

Radio: WTMJ (Bucks), KFXN (Timberwolves)

Bucks aim to avoid losing streak, earn season split vs. Wolves

The Milwaukee Bucks (17-22) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (26-14) to continue a challenging stretch playing mostly teams with winning records that began with last week’s loss at Golden State. Through the Jan. 27 visit to Philadelphia, the Bucks are playing eight teams that are above .500 and now face a surging Wolves squad looking for a season sweep.

Minnesota won at home 103-100 on Dec. 21, rallying from a 10-point halftime deficit against a Bucks side that was still missing Antetokounmpo following his calf strain. Anthony Edwards led the way with 24 points despite shooting 7-for-24. Kevin Porter Jr. finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, but Milwaukee was done in by 13-for-45 3-point shooting.

The Timberwolves are looking for their second sweep over the Bucks in a five-season span, but have dropped five of the last seven in the series. Milwaukee is 17-6 against Minnesota since 2014-15 and has only lost consecutive games the one time in ‘21-’22.

Milwaukee leads the season series 36-35 dating back to the Timberwolves entering the NBA in 1989-90.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Bucks -3.5 (-108), Timberwolves +3.5 (-112)

Moneyline: Bucks -148, Timberwolves +124

Total: 226.5 (Over -112, Under -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

TIMBERWOLVES

F Jaden McDaniels

F Julius Randle

C Joan Beringer

G Donte DiVincenzo

G Jaylen Clark

BUCKS

G/F AJ Green

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

C Myles Turner

G Kevin Porter Jr.

G Ryan Rollins

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

Myles Turner: Questionable - Illness

Taurean Prince: Out - Neck Surgery Recovery

Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-way)

Pete Nance: Out - G League (Two-way)

TIMBERWOLVES

Anthony Edwards: Out - Right Foot Injury Maintenance

Rudy Gobert: Out - Suspension

Terrance Shannon Jr.: Out - Left Foot Abductor Hallucis Strain

Enrique Freeman: Out - G League (Two-way)

Rocco Zikarsky: Out - G League (Two-way)

QUOTABLE

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo on road ahead: "I hope we understand that we have a very tough schedule moving forward and playing very good teams. Every win we get, every close game that we can end and take away counts. Hopefully we can get the next one.’”

