Anthony Edwards Clarifies Heated Sideline Moment With Coach in Wolves' Win vs. Clippers

Things looked to get a little spicy between Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards and coach Chris Finch during Minnesota's win over the Clippers on Thursday night, when Edwards shouted something in Finch's face after hitting a well-timed three in the fourth quarter.

With about a minute left on the clock and the Wolves up by just one point, Edwards had the ball and migrated over to the corner, where he hit a dagger to give Minnesota four points of breathing room.

As the bench roared in response, cameras caught Edwards shouting something very obviously directed at Finch and to the tune of, "That's what I do!"

Here's that initial moment:

On a previous play, Ant missed a shot and his coach told him to pass.



Anthony Edwards then comes down and hits a clutch dagger over 2 defenders and yells in Chris Finch’s face:



“THAT’S WHAT THE F**K I DO”



pic.twitter.com/axyURSohfi — Hater Report (@HaterReport) February 27, 2026

When asked about the comment after the Wolves' 94-88 win, a smiling (and validated) Edwards clarified why he said what he said.

"The play before, Finchy, when I took the midrange over two, he was like, 'Pass the ball!' And, you know, I just told him, like, 'You don't want me to pass the ball, you wan't me to shoot it,'" he said.

"I told him, you don't want me to pass the ball, you want me to shoot it." 🗣️



Anthony Edwards tells @Kristina_Pink what he told Wolves coach Chris Finch after his clutch three. pic.twitter.com/Qcw1iaXFPh — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) February 27, 2026

Considering the Wolves won by just six points, they did really need that clutch three. But based on Edwards's demeanor, it didn't seem like he was actually upset at Finch at all.

The guard said more about it—then also admitted that his coach probably had a point—in the locker room later:

"Me and my coach got the best relationship ever. I mean, he be right most of the time—98% of the time, he be right. He told me to pass the ball tonight, and I should have passed it, but I shot it instead. And it went in, so. The basketball gods was on my side tonight."

Edwards finished the night with 31 points, three points and five assists. The Timberwolves (37–23) will next travel to play the Nuggets on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated