Bucks Announce Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Update Ahead of Hornets Game

The Milwaukee Bucks announced their injury report ahead of tomorrow night's clash against the Charlotte Hornets, with three players listed as out for their road matchup.

Alex Antetokounmpo, Kevin Porter Jr. and Taurean Prince will all miss Wednesday night's game, but Giannis Antetokounmpo was listed as questionable with left knee patellar tendinopathy.

Left knee patellar tendinopathy is a condition Antetokounmpo has managed for many years, a side effect of consistent pain and degeneration of the tendons of the MVP candidate's knee.

The Bucks could choose to hold Antetokounmpo out for a a maintenance day, which usually occurs during back-to-back games. The Bucks have two consecutive games coming up at the end of the week when they host the Hornets and Lakers Friday and Saturday night, respectively.

If Antetokounmpo is unable to go against the Hornets on Wednesday, it would be a major loss for a Bucks team that has been reliant on his other-worldly play all season. Antetokounmpo has scored over 25 percent of the Bucks' points this season and is responsible for 26 percent of the team's rebounds.

Here is the Bucks’ injury report for Wednesday in Charlotte:



Out:

Alex Antetokounmpo (G League - Two-Way)

Kevin Porter Jr. (right knee meniscus surgery)

Taurean Prince (neck herniated disk)



Questionable:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee patellar tendinopathy) — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) November 11, 2025

Antetokounmpo's final line in the box score is starting to become predictable.

“I feel like it’s so tough, man, because someone like himself, he’ll have a game like tonight that will just go unnoticed in the league, in my opinion,” Myles Turner told The Athletic. “Because people are so used to him putting up these kind of stat lines. And it’s crazy to me.”

Antetokounmpo dropped a season-high 41 points in the Bucks' opening game of the NBA Cup against the Chicago Bulls. The win came after a 128-100 drubbing by the Raptors in the Bucks' worst loss of the season. For Antetokounmpo, who has his eyes set on a second NBA championship this season, losses like that won't cut it.

'Not the Year of Excuses'

“This year is not the year of excuses,” Antetokounmpo said. “It’s easy for us to say ‘Oh, it’s back-to-back, we got in at 2 a.m., 3 a.m., you know, it’s hard, we played a tough game the night before (on Nov. 3) with a fast-paced team, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.’ No, no, no. Good teams don’t lose two in a row.”

The Bucks haven't yet lost two games in a row and if Antetokounmpo keeps playing at this level, it might be a while before they do.

