Bucks HC Doc Rivers Gets Honest About Taurean Prince's Neck Injury
Beyond starting point guard Kevin Porter Jr.'s meniscus tear and nine-time All-NBA power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo's occasional left knee patellar tendinopathy issues, the Milwaukee Bucks have been relatively healthy to start their 2025-26 season.
After a 126-110 Emirates NBA Cup victory against the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, the Bucks have improved to a 6-3 record on the year. It's an encouraging start for a club whose roster-building around Antetokounmpo has been questioned this season.
Now, one of Milwaukee's key 3-and-D cogs finds himself in an unenviably dubious state. Small forward Taurean Prince has incurred a neck strain. He sat out the Chicago game, and could be on the shelf indefinitely.
When asked by Eric Nehm of The Athletic about Prince's status, head coach Doc Rivers offered up a frank take on Prince's recovery timeline.
“We don’t know yet," Rivers said. "He’s doing MRI work and doing a lot of stuff, so we’ll find out.”
This story will be updated...
