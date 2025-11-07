Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Lashes Out at Pacers Fans
The Bucks earned their fifth win of the season in a 117-115 road win over the beleaguered Indiana Pacers on Monday, but center Myles Turner didn't walk away unscathed.
The 11-year veteran spent the first 10 years of his career in Indiana before signing with the Bucks in free agency over the summer, citing a $40 million difference between the Pacers' and Bucks' contract offers.
"It was disheartening, man. It was frustrating," Turner told reporters after the game. "You give 10 years of your life, your blood, your sweat, your tears, you take pay cuts, you survive trade rumors, you try to do everything the right way, and then sometimes stuff shakes out."
In his first game back in Indiana — and his first time seeing the inside of the visitor locker rooms — Turner was greeted with a video tribute ahead of the game. He was also greeted with a chorus of boos that followed him for the remainder of the game.
Turner finished with just nine points and seven rebounds in the Bucks' win, and had the support of teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo, who finished with a game-high 33 points.
"He had 10 years of service with one franchise. To be able to come to Indiana as the all-time blocks leader, to be booed, he might not say it but it kind of hurt," Antetokounmpo said. "We're here to pick him up. Tell him how much we love him and respect him. We understand how much he gave to Indiana and how much he's going to give to Milwaukee.
"He's a great, great person; great character, great competitor. I played against him for 10 years. I think he gave everything he had; blood, sweat, tears, his body, many times on the line for Indiana. ... You can boo the Bucks, I understand. But booing Myles Turner, just think about yourself, put yourself in that position."
While there is clearly still some bad blood between Turner and his former team, he feels at home in Milwaukee.
"Let's talk about value. Go where you're valued," Turner told reporters ahead of the game. "The front office and the ownership valued me in Milwaukee more than ownership and front office valued me here in Indiana."
