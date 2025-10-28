Bucks Forward Upgraded Ahead of Knicks Game
The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the New York Knicks for their fourth game of the season.
Milwaukee will look to move to 3-1 in the season, and they'll look to do so with their forward, Kyle Kuzma, back in the rotation.
Kuzma has been upgraded to available for the Knicks matchup.
The 30-year-old missed Sunday's contests against the Cleveland Cavaliers due to an ankle injury. He left Friday's contest with the injury, and that caused him to miss the Cavaliers game.
Nonetheless, Kuzma will now return after a one-game absence. He will likely continue to back up Gary Trent Jr., although he also landed on the injury report.
Trent landed on the injury report due to an illness. Cole Anthony also landed there with an illness. Both are listed as probable.
Trent was downgraded with this illness as he wasn't on the initial injury report. However, there is a good chance that he is still on the court despite not being 100 percent.
Anthony was upgraded to probable after he missed Sunday's game against the Cavaliers due to the same illness, but all signs point to his returning on Tuesday.
He will continue to play behind Ryan Rollins as the team's backup point guard, but he will still log meaningful minutes.
This story will be updated….