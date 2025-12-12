Bucks upset Celtics behind near-perfect shooting from slumping forwards

1. KPJ-led offense helped Kuzma, Portis find rhythm

Dec 11, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) reacts after scoring a basket in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Bucks looked like a team that understood Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn’t coming to the rescue and handled its business to help stop the bleeding, snapping Boston’s five-game win streak. A slumping frontcourt that needed to step up did just that to help Milwaukee to a 116-101 win.



Three of the five players who most need to respond for the Bucks to survive the next few weeks were brilliant. Kevin Porter Jr. had a triple-double locked up by the end of the third quarter and served as the primary catalyst he’ll need to be. That wasn’t a surprise since he’s excelled in the role already, but what stood out most impressive is that Kyle Kuzma was able to get his game going in tandem with Porter.



Kuzma finished 13-for-17 in scoring his 31 points and let the game come to him. Bobby Portis Jr. pulled out the Michael Jordan shrug on his fifth consecutive 3-point make and did most of the damage in the second half. He finished with a season-high 27 points while missing just one of his 12 shots. That type of efficiency from Kuzma and Portis isn’t going to happen every night – it may not happen again – but the Bucks got the job done in a game that sure felt like a must-win given the climate around the franchise.





2. Defensive strategy paid off despite rough start

Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) and Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) reach for a loose ball in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Bucks’ defense got help from the Celtics since Sam Hauser had a miserable night in shooting 0-for-10 and missing all nine of his 3-point attempts. Derrick White and Payton Pritchard also failed to find the range, but Milwaukee put in the effort on the defensive end to turn things around in the second half and Doc Rivers’ strategy paid off.



Boston ran out to a 21-8 lead with Jordan Walsh and Josh Minott punishing the Bucks’ decision to let those guys beat them early through three straight 3-pointers. Although Walsh went 3-for-4 from beyond the arc, leaving him open turned out to be the right decision since the Celtics backcourt wasn’t allowed to find an early rhythm and never did find their flow.



Jaylen Brown was allowed to get his since the Bucks didn’t have a way to keep him from reaching 30 points for the seventh time in eight games, but White and Pritchard scored 11 points apiece and shot a combined 7-for-26, including 5-for-20 from 3-point range. There were some clean looks missed, but the Bucks stuck to their guns from a philosophy standpoint and were rewarded with the Celtics shooting under 30 percent from beyond the arc (14-for-49).





3. AJ Green's absence didn't come back to haunt Bucks

Dec 11, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta (88) and Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Harris (11) fight for the ball in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Cole Anthony made the most of their extended minutes with AJ Green unable to go after warming up pre-game. It sounds like the Bucks’ top shooter will be back soon, but his absence could’ve been another reason for morale to stay low.



Instead, Trent was solid in his increased minutes and Anthony was aggressive in producing nine points and five assists while playing nearly 20 minutes, the most action he’s seen in nearly three weeks after falling into Rivers’ doghouse.



Although he didn’t score, Gary Harris contributed with strong defense over his season-high 33 minutes, the most he’s played since Game 2 of the Eastern Conference first round series between Orlando and Cleveland in 2024. This was a game everyone who suited up for the Bucks can feel good about and take into their next game at Brooklyn on Sunday. Milwaukee hasn’t won consecutive games since October and will be looking to match a season-long two-game win streak.

