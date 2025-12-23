How To Watch Milwaukee Bucks-Indiana Pacers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

After years of battling for the Central Division title with mostly top-three finishes spanning the last decade-plus, this season’s versions of the Bucks and Pacers are bringing up the rear and likely to be vying for a play-in if they’re able to avoid the lottery.

Doc Rivers’ team is looking to avoid falling into too deep a hole with former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo set to miss at least a few more games due to a calf injury that has kept him out since Dec. 3. Kyle Kuzma returned from an illness that forced him out last week and started Sunday’s loss in Minnesota alongside Myles Turner and Bobby Portis. Shooter AJ Green also returned from a three-game absence following a shoulder sprain, but he was rusty against the Timberwolves, shooting 1-for-8.

The Bucks have a rest advantage over the Pacers, who lost on Monday in Boston despite building a 20-point second-half lead. Indiana is also shorthanded. In addition to being without star guard Tyrese Haliburton, who is out for the season, Indiana is toiling without a number of key members of head coach Rick Carlisle’s preferred rotation. .

The Indiana Pacers (6-23) host the Milwaukee Bucks (11-18) for the second time this season, affording the team’s fans one last opportunity to boo Turner, who they serenaded mercilessly on Nov. 3 in his first visit since departing for a division rival in the offseason.

Turner was honored via tribute video pre-game on the Bucks’ first trip into town and was booed even before the opening tip. Antetokounmpo won the game 117-115 on a jumper at the buzzer before placing his own thumbs down and taunting Indiana fans in support of his new teammates.

We’ll see if Milwaukee is able to flex its muscles again without Antetokounmpo, who finished with 33 points and 13 rebounds on 14-for-21 shooting in that first matchup. Turner had five blocks, but ended up with just nine points and seven boards, so it remains to be seen whether he’ll be more involved with more touches to be had. Turner is averaging just 12.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in a disappointing first season with the Bucks, but has averaged 17 points over the last two games.

Milwaukee and Indiana will wrap up their season series at Fiserv Forum with games on Feb. 6 and March 15. The Pacers have struggled against Milwaukee for years, losing four of the last five including the first matchup of ‘25-’26. Indiana did win four of five in ‘23-’24, but has gone just 8-21 since the start of the 2018-19 season. Milwaukee is 9-5 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse during that stretch. The Bucks lead the regular-season series 119-97 dating back to their first matchup when Indiana moved into the league from the ABA in 1976.

Spread: Bucks -1.5 (-102), Pacers +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: Bucks -115, Pacers -105

Total: 218.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

F Kyle Kuzma

F Bobby Portis

C Myles Turner

G Kevin Porter Jr.

G AJ Green

F Bennedict Mathurin

F Pascal Siakam

C Jay Huff

G Andrew Nembhard

G Ethan Thompson

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Right Calf Strain

Taurean Prince: Out - Neck Surgery Recovery

Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-way)

T.J. McConnell: Questionable - Sore Left Knee

Tony Bradley: Questionable - Right Thumb Fracture

Isaiah Jackson: Questionable - Head

Johnny Furphy: Questionable - Left Ankle Sprain

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Right Achilles Tendon tear

Aaron Nesmith: Out - Left Knee MCL Sprain

Obi Toppin: Out - Right Foot Stress Fracture

Ben Sheppard: Out - Left Calf Strain

Bucks head coach Doc Rivers on what it will take for his struggling team to pick up their first road win since Nov. 10: "Score more points than the other team. There's no secret. I'm being smart."

