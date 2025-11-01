Bucks’ Kevin Porter Jr Suffers Major Injury Setback, Will Undergo Surgery
The Milwaukee Bucks announced point guard Kevin Porter Jr. sustained an injury to his right meniscus upon returning to on-court activity on Thursday, setting back his timeline for return.
Porter will undergo surgery, and is set to miss about four weeks during his recovery.
At the beginning of the season, Porter was the most likely candidate to take over as the Bucks' starting point guard; however, an ankle sprain in their opening game of the season sidelined him before suffering his setback.
Before his exit from the game, the 25-year-old guard had 10 points and two assists through nine minutes.
Even prior to his meniscus injury, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers revealed they had no timetable for the guard's return.
“It didn’t look good, I’ll just say that,” Rivers said. “We just gotta hope for the best. Looking at it, it was a pretty bad sprain.”
The Bucks have had Ryan Rollins start in Porter's place since his injury, and he has performed well in the sixth-year guard's absence. Through his five games this season, Rollins is averaging 18.6 points and five assists, both of which blow his previous career highs out of the water.
Porter isn't the only star the Bucks are without, as they also missed superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. Despite the injuries they sustained, they still pulled out a win against the Warriors. Rollins was especially impressive on Thursday, scoring a career-high 32 points while shooting 13-of-21.
The Bucks have looked good overall this season, even without Porter. They hold a 4-1 record in the young NBA season, taking wins in all three of their home games. They'll look to continue to produce results in their next game, which comes on Saturday against the Sacramento Kings at 4:00 p.m. CDT.
