Bucks make game-time call on key rotation piece vs. Celtics

After devoting the past few days to practice since neither team has played since this past weekend, Milwaukee and Boston look to pick up a victory in their return to action.

Both teams are missing forwards who finished third and fourth in last season’s MVP voting since Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) and Jayson Tatum (Achilles) remain sidelined, but the Celtics are doing a much better job than the Bucks in handling being shorthanded.

Milwaukee will get more practice than it would have liked, also ruling out AJ Green within 45 minutes of tip-off after hoping he'd be able to loosen up after warm-ups following an AC joint issue.

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

AJ Green: Out - Left AC Joint Sprain

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Right Calf Strain

Taurean Prince: Out - Neck Surgery Recovery

Mark Sears: Out - G League (Two-way)

Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-way)

CELTICS

Jayson Tatum: Out - Right Achilles Tendon Repair

Chris Boucher: Out - Non-Covid Illness

Ron Harper Jr.: Out - Right Knee Sprain

Amari Williams: Out - Right Hand Hairline Fracture

Max Shulga: Out - G League (Two-way)

Boston puts five-game win streak on line in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Bucks (10-15) host the Boston Celtics (15-9) in the first matchup of the season between long-time rivals. The teams are headed in opposite directions despite each missing elite talent. Boston has a season-long five-game win streak going and is 11-2 over its last 13, while Milwaukee is 2-10 over its last dozen contests and comes off consecutive lopsided defeats.

The Celtics’ victims during their current run include the Cavaliers, Knicks, Lakers and Raptors, three of the top teams in the East and their old-school arch rival, so their run has been undeniably impressive. With Tatum down, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard have emerged as this group’s “Big Three” and all come in playing at a high level.

The Bucks aren’t expected to get Antetokounmpo back until after Christmas and continue to deal with rumors that he’ll soon issue a trade demand.

This is the first matchup on 2025-26 between these teams, who will meet on Feb. 1, March 2 and April 3.

Boston swept last season’s three regular-season matchups, all of which were completed by early December ‘24. The Bucks have won five of the last seven meetings in Milwaukee since their Christmas showdown in ‘21 on the heels of the Bucks’ championship season. The Celtics’ recent surge has them up 121-112 in a series where they won six of the first seven encounters back in 1968-69.

Tatum and Damian Lillard were the leading scorers last time these teams played in a 111-105 win at TD Garden that also featured Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Jrue Holdiay and Al Horford among key pieces who won’t be in the mix on Thursday night.

Vitals - How to Watch Celtics at Bucks

Game date, time and location: Thursday, Dec. 11, 8:10 p.m. EST, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin (Bucks), NBC Sports Boston (Celtics)

Radio: WTMJ (Bucks), WBZ-FM (Celtics)

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Celtics -9.5 (-118), Bucks +9.5 (+102)

Moneyline: Celtics -395, Bucks +310

Total: 222.5 (Over -112, Under -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

F Kyle Kuzma

F Myles Turner

C Jericho Sims

G Kevin Porter Jr.

G Ryan Rollins

CELTICS

F Jaylen Brown

F Jordan Walsh

C Neemias Queta

G Derrick White

G Payton Pritchard

QUOTABLE

Celtics guard Payton Pritchard on his team’s success despite new personnel in key roles: "Our momentum shouldn’t lack. Have the same approach every day. Through the losses and the wins, we’ve been getting better. Guys are committed and they know what it takes to win. For the most part, I buy in because I want to play. I ain’t never really been in a position in the pros where if I wasn’t bought in, I probably wasn’t playing."