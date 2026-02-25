Cavs to sit Mitchell, Mobley, How To Watch Milwaukee Bucks-Cleveland Cavaliers, Lineups, Injuries, Bet Lines & More

The Milwaukee Bucks posted another upset victory on Tuesday, overcoming the Miami Heat by winning the fourth quarter 39-24. Despite missing a two-time MVP, the Bucks are 7-3 in February and have pulled within 1.5 games of the final play-in berth.

Their chances of picking up another win got a boost with Cleveland announcing that All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell and forward Evan Mobley will sit out Wednesday's game at Fiserv Forum. James Harden is listed as questionable.

Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to return when cleared and has made it a goal to participate in the postseason, so Milwaukee’s decision not to trade him at the trade deadline means they’re a threat following this unexpected surge. Antetokounmpo has been ruled out but participated in a 4-on-4 on Tuesday.

Antetokounmpo will miss his 13th straight contest following his latest calf strain, but his original timetable for returning from this latest injury makes a return possible over the next week. He told reporters he was feeling great in L.A. during All-Star media availability.

Cleveland comes off a lopsided 109-94 home win over the New York Knicks that it largely controlled through a dominant defensive effort. The Cavs are 8-1 in February and haven’t missed a beat since acquiring James Harden, who had led them in assists in four straight games prior to Tuesday.

Milwaukee is 7-4 against the Central Division, while the Cavs are a slightly better 7-3. The Bucks evened their home mark at 13-13 by taking down the Heat, while the Cavs are an impressive 17-11 on the road and 23-13 against Eastern Conference competition. Milwaukee is 18-19 against the East.

Vitals - How to Watch Bucks vs. Cavs

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Feb. 25, 8:10 p.m. EST, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: FanDuel Sports Wisconsin (Bucks), FanDuel Sports Network Ohio (Cavs)

Radio: WTMJ (Bucks), WTAM/WMMS (Cavs)

Bucks seek upset to climb back above .500 at home

The Milwaukee Bucks (25-31) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (37-22) in the second game of a back-to-back for both teams. Coming off victories that continued excellent runs that began prior to the All-Star break and have extended following the return to action, the goal for both teams is to improve their marks on no rest.

Cleveland is 6-3 on the second night of a back-to-back but has won four of five, while the Bucks are 5-3 and like the Cavs, are 2-0 in this situation this month.

The Cavs have won both meetings this season, running their win streak in the series to seven dating back to Jan. 26, 2024. Cleveland has won eight of nine and 14 of 18 since suffering an eight-game losing skid from 2019-21.

Milwaukee owns a 132-107 lead in the all-time series against the Cavs dating back to 1970, having won the first 10 and 15 of the first 16.

Spread: Cavs -2.5 (-118), Bucks +2.5 (-102)

Moneyline: Cavs -155, Bucks +130

Total: 221.5 (Over -112, Under -108)

PROJECTED STARTERS

CAVS

F Dean Wade

F Na’Quan Tomlin

C Jarrett Allen

G James Harden

G Sam Merrill

BUCKS

G/F Kevin Porter Jr.

F Kyle Kuzma

C Myles Turner

G Ryan Rollins

G AJ Green

INJURY REPORT

CAVS

James Harden: Questionable - Right Thumb Fracture

Donovan Mitchell: Out - Right Groin Strain

Evan Mobley: Out - Left Calf Injury Maintenance

Max Strus: Out- Left Foot Surgery Jones Fracture

Darius Brown: Out - G League (Two-way)

Tristan Enaruna: Out - G League (Two-way)

Riley Minix: Out - G League (Two-way)

BUCKS

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Right Calf Strain

Taurean Prince: Out - Neck Surgery Recovery

Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-way)

QUOTABLE

Bucks head coach Doc Rivers on the new guys fitting in quickly: “It just really depends on the player. Sometimes it even depends on the system you’re running if that player fits easy. And then also the teammates. Our guys have been very welcoming for Cam (Thomas) and for Ousmane Dieng, so it’s been a pretty easy fit.”