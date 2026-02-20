Giannis, Trey Murphy III out, How To Watch Milwaukee Bucks-New Orleans Pelicans, Lineups, Injuries, Bet Info & More

The Milwaukee Bucks enter action following the All-Star break as one of the NBA’s hottest teams, winners of five of the last six. Following losses by Charlotte and Chicago on Thursday, the Bucks have pulled within two games of the three teams in front of them in the race to land a berth in at least the first play-in elimination game.

Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to return when cleared and has made it a goal to participate in the postseason, so Milwaukee’s decision not to trade him at the trade deadline means they’re alive and kicking following its unexpected surge prior to the All-Star break.

New Orleans is no longer the NBA’s worst team, having been replaced in the basement by the Sacramento Kings. The Pelicans still have the second worst record in basketball, but did go 5-5 prior to the break thanks in part to getting healthier.

Antetokounmpo will miss his 10th straight contest following his latest calf strain, but his original timetable for returning from this latest injury makes a return possible at some point next week if he’s medically cleared. He told reporters he was feeling great in L.A. during All-Star media availability.

Trey Murphy III won’t be healthy enough to start the stretch run for the Pelicans, who will also be without backup center Yves Missi.

Milwaukee is 11-18 on the road and 6-12 against West foes, but come off an upset in Oklahoma City. The Pelicans are 9-20 at home and 6-15 against Eastern Conference competition.

Vitals - How to Watch Bucks at Pelicans

Game date, time and location: Friday, Feb. 20, 8:10 p.m. EST, Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: FanDuel Sports Wisconsin (Bucks), Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network

Radio: WTMJ (Bucks), WWL-FM/AM (Pelicans)

Bucks look to sweep second straight season series from Pels

The Milwaukee Bucks (23-30) visit the New Orleans Pelicans (15-41) in the first game for both coming off the NBA All-Star hiatus. The teams just saw one another on Feb. 4, when the host Bucks won 141-137 in overtime, getting 27 points from Ryan Rollins. Murphy scored 44 points in a losing cause for the Pels, shooting 12-for-19 from 3-point range. Each of the first three quarters featured 64 or more points and there were 45 3-pointers made. The Bucks shot 60.9 percent from the field.

Milwaukee has won three consecutive games and seven of the last eight since Jan. 1, 2022. New Orleans’ lone win in that span came on March 28, 2024, and it has gone just 3-12 over the last 15 meetings between these teams. All the victories have come at home.

The Pelicans own a 29-21 lead in the all-time series against the Bucks dating back to 2002, when the team was relocated from Charlotte as the Hornets before ultimately changing their name in ‘13.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Pelicans -4.5 (-105), Bucks +4.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Pelicans -180, Bucks +150

Total: 223.5 (Over -108, Under -112)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

F Kyle Kuzma

F Ousmane Dieng

C Jericho Sims

G Ryan Rollins

G AJ Green

PELICANS

F Saddiq Bey

F Zion Williamson

C Derik Queen

G Jeremiah Fears

G Herb Jones

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

Myles Turner: Out - Right Calf Strain

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Right Calf Strain

Taurean Prince: Out - Neck Surgery Recovery

Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-way)

PELICANS

Trey Murphy III: Out - Right Shoulder Contusion

Yves Missi: Out - Left Calf Strain

Dejounte Murray: Out - Right Achilles Rupture

Micah Peavy: Out- Right Great Toe Sprain

Hunter Dickinson: Out - G League (Two-way)

Trey Alexander: Out - G League (Two-way)

QUOTABLE

Bucks head coach Doc Rivers on the road ahead: We just gotta keep winning. We gotta stack games, we gotta stack wins. That’s the bottom line. And wherever (the record) lies, it lies.”