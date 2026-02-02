Doc Rivers says Giannis still wants to stay in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Bucks are 3-13 without Giannis this season and continue their slide in the Eastern Conference standings. The roster is constructed poorly, they can't execute in the draft, and head coach Doc Rivers has struggled as the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks'

But Doc Rivers latest comments on ESPN gave "insight" on Giannis's future.

"Giannis is gonna play. I think Giannis is going to come back and play at some point. We just don't know when that point is. He's progressing. I've been here through two playoff series so far and I've yet to have a healthy team. Giannis wants to be healthy" Doc Rivers

"Giannis has said everything that we need to hear. That he wants to be a Buck, he loves the city. That's all I can go by as a coach right now."



Bucks head coach Doc Rivers on the Giannis trade reports 🏀 pic.twitter.com/xhfPat3Nv2 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 1, 2026

This is nothing new, we have been repeatedly told this. Giannis says he loves Milwaukee; we continue to hear the same story over and over again, and time will tell if it's the truth.

But the one truth here, is Milwaukee is bad, especially without Giannis.

And with or without him, Milwaukee's season is lost.

But asking Doc this question, serves no standing. What is he supposed to say. "Giannis wants out and we will be looking to trade him by Thursday's deadline". No, no coach would ever do that.

Doc Rivers is part of the problem

While everyone points to Giannis's absence, no one is talking about the poor job Doc Rivers has done as coach of the Milwaukee Bucks. The last coach (Adrian Griffin) was fired at 30-13, but Rivers has survived 10 games under .500 and an inability to win without Giannis, while teams around the league continue to do so with ease?

It’s insane that there’s basically no talk from major NBA media about how bad of a job Doc Rivers is doing. Absurd.



Yes the roster is flawed but Rivers has failed to institute a cohesive offense or defense and the rotations have been nonsensical. Worst coached team every night. — Ti Windisch (@TiWindisch) January 30, 2026

The reason I say this is because Rivers gave us a Giannis "update" where he said what he was supposed to say.

But the Bucks problems go well beyond Giannis, it starts with their inability to draft and field a good team around Giannis --although the starting 5 has the NBA's best net rating-- it's the coach, who continues to get a free pass because the franchise icon is hurt.

River's rotations are constantly questionable, the Bucks can't close out games, and they struggle away from their home court. All things that the coach plays a large part in.

Should the Milwaukee Bucks consider moving on from Doc Rivers?

Punt the Season

Whether or not Giannis is a Buck in 5 days is a decision that the entire NBA is waiting on, calling in on, and observing. But for Milwaukee, this season is a loss. They arren't good enough to win with Giannis and they certainly aren't good enough to win without him as shown in there 3-13 record without him.

Milwaukee should shut down Giannis should he stay with the team past the deadline, go young, and seriously look into moving on from Doc Rivers.

