Giannis Antetokounmpo Set to Return for Bucks on Monday Night vs. Celtics

After weeks away with an injury and months of trade speculation, Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to once again suit up for the Bucks.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reports that Antetokounmpo is “expected to return” for Monday night’s game in Milwaukee against the Celtics. It will be his first game for the Bucks since a Jan. 23 loss to the Nuggets.

Antetokounmpo has missed over a month with a right calf strain. Milwaukee has held serve in the meantime, going 8–7 in his absence. At 26–33 overall, the Bucks are in 11th place in the Eastern Conference—one spot out of the play-in tournament. Three games separate them and the 10th-place Hornets, who have surged in recent weeks, for that final postseason berth.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

