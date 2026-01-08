Over the past decade there have been many dominant scorers in the NBA. There are guys like Stephen Curry, Lebron James and Kevin Durant that have all helped define the decade with their scoring ability. Though how great they are, it might be surprising that none of them lead the NBA in points in the past decade. That man plays for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has dominated the past 10 years amassing multiple MVP trophies, an NBA title and numerous other accolades. Antetokounmpo has dominated this past decade as a scorer better than anyone else. This year he is scoring at an historic rate and dominating the league once again. Even despite his greatness it still might surprise people to learn that Antetokounmpo leads the NBA in points the past decade. You might be wonder how he managed to do that without being a threat from the 3 point line, well he also leads in most field goals made.

Over the last decade, Giannis leads the NBA in:



- Most points scored (19,628)

- Most FG made (7,214)

- Most 20-point games (576)

- Most 30-point games (306)

- Most 20/10 games (395)

- Most 30/10 games (236)

- Most 30/10/5 games (158)

- Most 30/15 games (80) pic.twitter.com/hJsVMKSafQ — Bucks Lead (@BucksLead) January 6, 2026

Not only does Antetokounmpo lead the league in total points, but he also leads the NBA in the most 20 point and 30 point games. He has reached the 20 point mark a staggering 576 times and surpassed 30 points 306 times. Antetokounmpo has been one of the most consistent scorers in the league and carries the Bucks offensively whenever he is on the court. These numbers are mind blowing, especially considering the whole defense is just trying to stop him and knows exactly what Antetokounmpo plans to do when he gets the ball. The problem for the defense is Antetokounmpo is just too good.

He does not just score, but does everything else also

With high scoring numbers it also gives Antetokounmpo the chance to produce big box scorers. It is basically a guarantee that he will reach 20 points every game, and he is an excellent rebounder that will give all out effort every second he is on the court. He is relentless in pursuit of every loose ball and wears it as a badge of honor anytime he comes down with it. So, it should come as no surprise that he leads the NBA in 20/10 games with 395. Antetokounmpo also leads the NBA in 30/10 (236 instances) and 30/15 (80 instances) games.

His passing is also an underrated part of his game, as he does an excellent job of using his dominance to find the open teammate for an easy look. This combined with his coring and rebounding puts him at the top of 30/10/5 games, achieving this 158 times in the past decade. Antetokounmpo is an all-time great basketball player, and the stats keep proving it.