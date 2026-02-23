Milwaukee Bucks-Toronto Raptors Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
Game date, time and location: Sunday, Feb. 22, 3:30 p.m. CST, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, TSN (Toronto)
Radio: AM 620/103.3 FM (Milwaukee), TSN Radio 1050 (Toronto)
VITALS: The Milwaukee Bucks (24-30) and Toronto Raptors (33-23) meet for the fourth of four regular season matchups. The Bucks won the first matchup in October (122-116) but lost the last two (128-100 in November, 111-105 in December).
In 2024-2025, the Bucks won the season series (three of three). The Bucks are 62-49 all-time versus the Hawks during the regular season, including 31-25 in home games and 31-24 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
BUCKS
G Ryan Rollins
G Kevin Porter Jr.
C Myles Turner
F Ousmane Dieng
F Kyle Kuzma
RAPTORS
G Immanuel Quickley
G Ja'Kobe Walter
C Collin Murray-Boyles
F RJ Barrett
F Brandon Ingram
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Bucks +3.5 (-110), Raptors -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Bucks +138, Raptors -164
Total points scored: 218.5 (over -112, under -108)
INJURY REPORT
BUCKS
Myles Turner: Available - Calf
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Calf
Taurean Prince: Out - Neck
RAPTORS
Scottie Barnes: Out - Personal Reasons
Chucky Hepburn: Out - Knee
QUOTABLE
Bucks head coach Doc Rivers: "I thought every time they cut it close, we would call a timeout, run something, you know, get a good shot, then get back to playing some defense. I thought that, fourth quarter, we just simply stopped turning the ball over, you know, we took care of the ball. They had 17 points at halftime off our turnovers, they had 23 early in the third and then we started taking care of the ball."
"The way we're moving the ball, playing with each other, the ball's finding the right guy. I think our guys are starting to recognize matchups. So their hunting matchups and then spacing and making the right plays has been fantastic."
