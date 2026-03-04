The future of Giannis Antetokounmpo with the Milwaukee Bucks remains one of the biggest long-term storylines in the NBA, and the reports and rumors never seem to stop coming.

NBA insider Eric Pincus recently added another layer to that conversation. According to Pincus, Antetokounmpo prefers the idea of playing for an East Coast team because it would be closer to Greece and has also indicated that he does not want to play alongside a ball-dominant lead guard.

Giannis Antetokounmpo prefers playing for an East Coast team since it is closer to Greece and doesn’t want to play with a ball-dominant lead guard, per @EricPincus



(https://t.co/lFrrUtnvLm) pic.twitter.com/1LKJ9L9f9j — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) March 4, 2026

Loyalty Has Always Defined Giannis’ Time in Milwaukee

For years, Antetokounmpo has tried to remain loyal to the franchise that drafted him. Unlike many superstars across the league, he has never publicly requested a trade. But this past season introduced a new level of uncertainty.

At the trade deadline, the Bucks claimed that they were listening to offers, signaling that both sides may at least be open to discussing a possible future move.

Trade Deadline Created More Questions

Antetokounmpo himself sent mixed signals during and after the deadline, which only fueled speculation about what could happen next.

Several executives around the league believed that Milwaukee never truly intended on trading him during the NBA trade deadline. Instead, the Bucks were gauging the market ahead of the offseason. More teams will unlock draft picks and tradeable assets during the summer so offers will most likely be stronger in the offseason.

Why a Summer Trade Is Still Possible

Antetokounmpo still wants to compete for championships, and Milwaukee’s path to building another contender is becoming increasingly difficult. financial flexibility is limited, and constructing a title-caliber team around him again may prove challenging. Because of that, there is a real possibility the Bucks could explore a trade this offseason if both sides ultimately decide their timelines no longer align.

What Giannis May Be Looking For in His Next Team

He has reportedly been intrigued by the idea of playing in a state with no income tax, something that could make markets like Florida or Texas more appealing. Warm-weather cities have also been mentioned as a preference, and above all else, Antetokounmpo wants to compete for championships rather than join a rebuilding team. Because of those factors, teams often mentioned in speculation include the Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, and San Antonio Spurs.

For now, Antetokounmpo is still the face of the Bucks. But with the offseason approaching and uncertainty surrounding Milwaukee’s long-term outlook, the conversation about his future is unlikely to go away anytime soon.