In a clear example of life coming at you fast due to how unpredictable things can be, the Milwaukee Bucks should take Ousmane Dieng’s development into account when weighing whether Giannis Antetokounmpo should suit up again this season.

Unfortunately, early word from his camp is that he wants to continue playing, which makes absolutely no sense.

According to the Athletic’s Eric Nehm, Antetokounmpo has been approached about being shut down after being diagnosed with a hyperextended knee and balked at the idea. If he can’t get on the same page with the Bucks on this, why would anyone harbor illusions that he’s going to happily stay put through the summer? Many suitors that don’t appear to be rebuilding are going to come hard with strong offers to pry him away from Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Bucks have approached Giannis Antetokounmpo about getting shut down the rest of this season, per league sources, but Antetokounmpo remains uninterested in such an approach.



On the uncomfortable situation in Milwaukee, at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/gSOLIiwAUz — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) March 18, 2026

Nothing Antetokounmpo has done in taking a passive approach to exiting Milwaukee has been conventional, which worked to the Bucks’ benefit in being able to hang on to him at the trade deadline with no demand hanging over their head.

Remember when LeBron James wanted another quality piece a dozen years ago and the Cavs landed Kansas’ Andrew Wiggins with their second consecutive No. 1 overall pick, their third top choice in four years?

Less than two months later, Wiggins was looking for places to live in Minnesota and Kevin Love was headed to Cleveland. James wanted to win now, similar to Giannis, who not only wants to do the same, but also wants to continue playing with no regard to the Bucks’ lottery hopes.

It also shows that the "Greek Freak" remains in charge despite the uncertainty over whether he'll be on the roster when the Bucks open training camp prior to next season. We'll stop short of saying he's holding Milwaukee hostage because the city and organization seems to be willing participants in this whole bizarre situation.

While it’s true that the Bucks will have the least desirable of lottery picks between them and New Orleans, fighting Milwaukee on sitting out the final month of the season demonstrates a clear unwillingness to work in tandem with the organization on what is best for everyone involved.

Ousmane Dieng is special. pic.twitter.com/vKSMNoOIfb — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 18, 2026

That includes Dieng, who the organization deemed “special” in a tweet during Milwaukee’s 123-116 loss to Cleveland on Tuesday. The 22-year-old French forward acquired from the Charlotte Hornets in the Coby White deal days after the Oklahoma City Thunder parted ways with him has been impressive over the past month and needs to play.

Kevin Porter Jr. has taken advantage of Antetokounmpo’s absence and put up numbers. He still needs to refine his game to avoid careless turnovers, but at this point, playing meaningless games alongside the “Greek Freak” isn’t aiding his development. Having less shots available for Ryan Rollins also doesn’t make sense if the play-in is out of reach.

Rest assured, the play-in is out of reach. The Bucks are 6.5 games behind 10th-place Charlotte and have 14 games remaining as they begin a four-game road trip in Utah on Thursday. The Suns, Clippers and Blazers, all likely Western Conference play-in teams, will be favored at home against Milwaukee.



What’s Giannis want to come back to do? Put up meaningless numbers? Play more than five contests so he can say he participated in more than half of this lost season? Will he go on a rebounding spree to try and average 10.0, which would match his lowest output since 2017-18? What would his motivation possibly be to risk rushing back to play in meaningless games? If he’s in the lineup on April 10 as the Bucks host the Brooklyn Nets, anything he does on the floor will be a hollow gesture and an indication that he wants to play one last home game on his terms in case he is dealt. That’s going to make for a sad day in more ways than one.

If reasonable minds prevail, Giannis’ last action will have come in a win against the Indiana Pacers where he finished with 31 points and 14 rebounds.

That should be his last stand for 2025-26. Maybe it will end up being his final performance in a Bucks uniform.

If it’s not, it means Antetokounmpo is steering a rudderless ship, which would at least provide a fitting end to what this whole season has felt like.