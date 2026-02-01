How To Watch Milwaukee Bucks-Boston Celtics, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

In a game likely to be overshadowed by Giannis Antetokounmpo chatter and the latest trade rumors, Milwaukee wraps up a three-game road trip at the Boston Celtics in the inaugural NBA Pioneers Classic. The league is tipping off Black History Month by honoring the legacy of Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton in celebrating NBA Pioneers Day.

The Bucks are a season-worst 10 games under .500 following a 4-8 January that marked their third consecutive losing month. Even though there are only eight teams in the Eastern Conference with winning records, Milwaukee is 3.5 games back of the final play-in spot and rank 12th, having fallen behind the Charlotte Hornets.

The Bucks have dropped seven of eight, winning only a Martin Luther King Day contest at the Hawks. Antetokounmpo suffered an aggravation of a soleus strain late in a Jan. 23 loss to the Nuggets and may be moved prior to the Feb. 5 trade deadline. Although the “Greek Freak” did express hope that his team can hold the fort down without him and still reach the play-in when he returns after the All-Star break, ESPN reported mid-week that he’s come to the decision he wants out and has notified Milwaukee’s front office.

Injured Boston star Jayson Tatum made news this week by hinting that he may sit out the regular season completely despite his timetable to return from an Achilles injury putting him in line for a return in March. It remains to be seen what he chooses, especially since the Celtics could compete for a championship if he were to provide a boost.

The Celtics are even with the Knicks atop the Atlantic Division as they share the second-best record in the East behind the Detroit Pistons. Boston is 15-8 at home, while the Bucks are 9-16 on the road. Milwaukee is 14-16 against Eastern Conference competition. The Celtics are 21-12 vs. the East.

Vitals - How to Watch Bucks at Celtics

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Feb. 1, 3:40 p.m. EST, TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

TV: ESPN

Radio: WTMJ (Bucks), WBZ-FM (Celtics)

Bucks hoping Kuzma, Portis rise up to beat Celtics again

The Milwaukee Bucks (18-28) visit the Boston Celtics (30-18) as they look to snap a four-game skid that is their second-longest losing streak of the season.

Following this one, the Bucks return home for games against the Bulls, Pelicans and Pacers, so they have a chance to go on a run and keep Giannis this week or fade completely while dealing the face of the franchise over the last decade. Could go either way.

Boston is wrapping up a four-game homestand and looking to go 3-1 after losing to the Hawks in between wins over the Trail Blazers and Kings where its defense looked dominant. Following this one, the Celtics will visit Dallas and Houston before the Heat, Knicks and Bulls roll through TD Garden prior to the All-Star break.

The Bucks won this season’s only meeting between these teams, knocking off the Celtics 116-101 at Fiserv Forum on Dec. 11. Kyle Kuzma scored 31 points and Bobby Portis added 27 points and 10 rebounds on 11-for-13 shooting, missing only one of his six 3-point attempts. Kevin Porter Jr. chipped in with an 18-point, 10-rebound, 13-assist triple-double in what remains Milwaukee’s best win minus Antetokounmpo.

Milwaukee was swept in all three games against Boston last season after the teams alternated wins and losses in the previous eight matchups. The Celtics own a 121-113 lead in the all-time series dating back to 1968. They won six of the first seven contests.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Celtics -13.5 (-105), Bucks +13.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Celtics -625, Bucks +455

Total: 216.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

F Kyle Kuzma

F Bobby Portis

C Myles Turner

G Ryan Rollins

G AJ Green

CELTICS

F Jaylen Brown

F Sam Hauser

C Neemias Queta

G Derrick White

G Peyton Pritchard

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Right Calf Strain

Kevin Porter Jr.: Out - Oblique Muscle Strain

Gary Harris: Probable - Left Hamstring Soreness

Taurean Prince: Out - Neck Surgery Recovery

Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-way)

CELTICS

Amari Williams: Questionable - G League (Two-way)

Jayson Tatum: Out - Right Achilles Tendon Repair

Max Shulga: Out - G League (Two-way)

Ron Harper Jr.: Out - G League (Two-way)

QUOTABLE

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla on Jayson Tatum’s potential return: "The mindset has been really consistent, where it has been the entire season. We don’t know yet. It was never a no. It was, let’s work as hard as you can, trusting the sports science team, trusting his development, whether it’s in the weight room, on the training table, then put yourself in the best possible position to be as healthy as you can and then reevaluate it.”

