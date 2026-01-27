The Bucks player most likely to be traded

The Milwaukee Bucks keep finding themselves tied to trade rumors this season and with the deadline just 2 weeks away, they will only get mentioned more. That is obviously because everyone is waiting on the biggest domino to fall, which would be the Giannis Antetokounmpo situation.

For months now there has been constant chatter about what the Bucks superstar will decide about his future. It is not common that a player of his caliber might even possibly be available, so when there is a chance, the whole world waits and sees. Antetokounmpo has also been giving mixed signals to the media, which has only put fuel to the fire.

The situation at hand

Jan 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Whatever happens with their franchise player, Milwaukee needs to make some sort of move. Obviously if Antetokounmpo ask for a trade, then they should tear it down and start from the ground up. The Bucks would get a nice haul of picks and young players to jump start this plan, but they do not need to even try to compete.

If Antetokounmpo wants to stay, then they need to make upgrades around him to bolster their roster to find a way to get into at least the NBA’s Play-in tournament. They have some ground to make up, three games to be exact, but it is defiantly obtainable.

Who fits both scenarios

To find the most likely player to be traded we need to look at multiple factors. First, they have to be a solid player so other teams might actually want them. Second, they have to have a medium sized contract because the ones in the middle are great at facilitating trades. Third, it has to be a player that has some talent but for one way or another could fetch a player to improve the team.

When looking at those 3 filters one player sticks out above the rest in my opinion and that is forward Kyle Kuzma. Kuzma has not been what the Bucks hoped for when they added him, but he does still have some talent. His contract for this season is $22.4 million which is a comfortable salary for almost any team to match. On top of that he only has one year after this current season left on his contract, which could be enticing for several teams.

Kuzma could be a player that another team thinks fits their team more or helps plug one of their holes. He could also be part of a 3 team deal to get a better fit for Milwaukee. If Antetokounmpo stays or if he goes, all Kuzma trades need to be explored.

More Milwaukee Bucks Stories