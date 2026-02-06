How To Watch Milwaukee Bucks-Indiana Pacers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

After holding on to Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks begin the final stretch just before the All-Star break looking to win a third consecutive game for the first time all season. They’ll face an Indiana Pacers team that surprisingly made a bigger splash at the trade deadline than the Bucks did, adding center Ivica Zubac.

The Pacers got themselves a starting center for next season’s run at a title, but he’ll start learning the system and making an impact sooner than that. The veteran 7-footer and his wife just had a child, so it remains to be seen when he’ll debut, but it won’t be in this one.

Milwaukee had dropped six of seven before posting wins over the Bulls and Pelicans on this homestand, scoring 131 and then 141 points, the latter in its most recent overtime win in New Orleans. That performance, producing its second-highest scoring output of the season, pulled the team within 2.5 games of the Hornets and Bulls for the 10th and final play-in spot.

Indiana sits in last place in the East again, a half-game behind Brooklyn, coming off back-to-back February losses.

The Bucks are 11-12 at home, and have a 6-4 mark against Central Division opposition. Indiana is 3-8 against the rest of the division. It is 9-24 against East foes and just 3-20 on the road.

Vitals - How to Watch Bucks vs. Pacers

Game date, time and location: Friday, Feb. 6, 8:10 p.m. EST, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin (Bucks), FanDuel Sports Network Indiana (Pacers)

Radio: WTMJ (Bucks), 1070 The Fan (Pacers)

Bucks seek second straight season series win vs. Indy

The Milwaukee Bucks (20-29) host the Indiana Pacers (13-39) looking to attempt a sweep of a three-game homestand and capture a victory in their 50th game of the season.

This will be the third matchup of the season between these teams. The Bucks got 33 points and 13 rebounds from Antetokounmpo in a 117-115 win on Nov. 3 and defeated the Pacers 111-94 in Indiana on Dec. 23 behind Kevin Porter Jr.’s 24 points. Milwaukee has won five of six matchups and leads the all-time series 120-97 dating back to the 1976-77 season upon Indiana’s arrival from the ABA.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Pelicans -5.5 (-112), Bucks +5.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Pelicans -205, Bucks +170

Total: 221.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

F Aaron Nesmith

F Jarace Walker

C Pascal Siakam

G Andrew Nembhard

G Johnny Furphy

BUCKS

F Amir Coffey

F Kyle Kuzma

C Myles Turner

G Ryan Rollins

G AJ Green

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Right Achilles Tendon Tear

Micah Potter: Questionable - Left Hip Contusion

Ivica Zubac: Out - Not With Team

Kobe Brown: Out - Not With Team

Obi Toppin: Out - Right Foot Stress Fracture

Ethan Thompson: Out - G League (Two-way)

Taelon Peter: Out - G League (Two-way)

BUCKS

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Right Calf Strain

Ousmane Dieng: Out - Not With Team

Nigel Hayes-Davis: Out - Not With Team

Bobby Portis: Questionable - Right Hip Contusion

Gary Harris: Questionable - Left Hamstring Soreness

Taurean Prince: Out - Neck Surgery Recovery

Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-way)

QUOTABLE

Bucks head coach Doc Rivers on new forward Pete Nance: "Just a high IQ player. He’s like a utility knife for us. He’s just a smart, aware player. For what he doesn’t have in speed, he always beats people to the spot because he sees it first”

