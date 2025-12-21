How To Watch Milwaukee Bucks-Minnesota Timberwolves, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Bucks are stuck in a rut, having lost four of five and taking the court a full week after last Sunday’s horrific showing that produced a 127-82 blowout loss against the lowly Brooklyn Nets. The effort was better in a mid-week defeat at home against the Toronto Raptors, but Milwaukee still remains lost without Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The good news for Doc Rivers’ team is that Kyle Kuzma isn’t listed on the injury report with the illness that forced him out against the Raps. Shooter AJ Green is also good to go after returning from a three-game absence following a shoulder sprain, so Milwaukee is closer to full strength.

The hope is that the Bucks can catch Minnesota in a letdown spot following its thrilling Friday night win over defending champion Oklahoma City which came as a result of a dominant final few minutes. The Timberwolves are 6-2 in December and have won eight of 10 to climb into the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference standings after a disappointing start.

Vitals - How to Watch Bucks at Timberwolves

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Dec. 21, 7:10 p.m. EST, Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin (Bucks), Bally Sports North (Timberwolves)

Radio: WTMJ (Bucks), KFXN (Timberwolves)

Giannis-less Bucks look to post fourth straight win in Minnesota

The Milwaukee Bucks (11-17) visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (18-10) and look to continue a nice run of success against their Midwest neighbors. Although the absent Giannis Antetokounmpo is the main reason for the team’s success against Minnesota, they’ll be aiming to get the job done without their star on this trip into Target Center, where they’ve won on six of their last seven visits.

The Bucks have recorded sweeps of the Wolves in five of the last seven seasons, prevailing 110-103 and 103-101 earlier this calendar year. Last February’s stop in Minneapolis didn’t feature Antetokounmpo, but Milwaukee managed to win by a bucket thanks to 21 points off the bench from Gary Trent Jr. and a solid defensive effort that held the Wolves to under 38 percent shooting and a 10-for-44 effort from 3-point range.

The Bucks aren’t expected to get Antetokounmpo back until after Christmas and continue to deal with rumors that he’ll soon issue a trade demand.

This is the first matchup on 2025-26 between these teams, who will meet on Jan. 13 at Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks are 11-3 against Minnesota since the start of the 2018-19 season and have pulled ahead lifetime 36-34. The series dates back to the 1989-90 season when the Timberwolves joined the NBA and lost six of the first seven meetings with Milwaukee.

Spread: Timberwolves -12.5 (-105), Bucks +12.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Timberwolves -700, Bucks +500

Total: 226.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

F Kyle Kuzma

F Myles Turner

C Jericho Sims



G Kevin Porter Jr.

G AJ Green

TIMBERWOLVES

F Jaden McDaniels

F Julius Randle

C Rudy Gobert

G Donta DiVincenzo

G Anthony Edwards

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Right Calf Strain

Taurean Prince: Out - Neck Surgery Recovery

Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-way)

TIMBERWOLVES

Mike Conley: Questionable - Right Achilles Tendinopathy

Joan Beringer: Out - G League (On Assignment)

Enrique Freeman: Out - G League (Two-way)

Rocco Zikarsky: Out - G League (Two-way)

QUOTABLE

Timberwolves wing Anthony Edwards on his late-game decisions in Friday’s upset of OKC: "I receive a lot of negative criticism because I never go for the tie. I heard Gilbert Arenas not too long ago say, ‘I’m trying to go home.’ I’m going for the game every time.."

