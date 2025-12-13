Hold your horses on Giannis Antetokounmpo to Minnesota

Giannis Antetokounmpo will garner interest from every NBA team; he's a top 5 player. But when it is reported that a team has interest, it could be a sign that an organization is looking for ways to make it work, and that is the case with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It was reported by Chris Haynes that the Timberwolves are interested in Giannis in his interview with Rachel Nichols.

But Minnesota fails to fit the mold that Chris Haynes laid out:

"Ultimately, I think for Giannis, wherever he lands... I think he'd like to have some sun, he'll like to be probably in a big market. Outside of that, he just wants to be a on team where he can compete and contend for a championship. He has been very adamant of that being a main priority," Chris Haynes

It has to make sense for Milwaukee

There isn't really a world where sending Giannis to Minnesota makes sense for the Bucks'.

Giannis is a top 5 player in the league, and while the Bucks would likely do their best to get the franchise icon to his desired location, they also must think about their future. With many of the potential packages around the league, the Timberwolves assets are subpar, and they wouldn't be trading Anthony Edwards.

The Timberwolves have 0 first round picks available for trade (besides a swap), and their two highest paid players next to Anthony Edwards don't fit the young, future mold of assets that Milwaukee would need in return.

Julius Randle is 31, and Rudy Gobert is 33. These guys would want to be paired with Giannis, not as assets acquired in trading him.

A package centered around Jaden McDaniels could be appealing to Milwaukee, but they won't get any picks in return, rather just a trade package filled with McDaniels, and young, underachieving players.

So, the Timberwolves having "interest" in Giannis is obvious, what team doesn't have interest in him?

Haynes further expresses that fact as he lists multiple teams who have "interest" in Giannis.

A trade for Giannis will require a massive haul in return, a bill that Minnesota doesn't match. So, as more reports come out around the league of teams who have interest and as packages get put in place.

Don't forget to think about what the Bucks need, and what is really possible in the NBA's current landscape.