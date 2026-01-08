Milwaukee Bucks might make mistake not trading Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks are arguably the team that has the most intrigue going into the final weeks before the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the subject of many trade rumors over the past couple of months, but the Bucks have shown interest in acquiring strong players to help the Greek Freak as opposed to starting over. That's why CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn believes Antetokounmpo will stay put in Milwaukee past the deadline.

"We're in a standstill. Giannis Antetokounmpo seems to be hoping that the Bucks will either magically turn a sub-.500 team into a contender with minimal available matching salary and tradable assets, or that they recognize the impossibility of that task and come to the decision to trade him on their own so that he doesn't have to be the bad guy and make an official request. The Bucks have seemingly taken the stance that they will do nothing until Antetokounmpo directly asks them to," Quinn wrote.

"Is this staring contest serving anyone? No. Antetokounmpo is going to lose yet another precious year of his prime on a team incapable of competing at his level. The Bucks are going to get far less than in the inevitable eventual trade than they would have if they'd acted sooner, and it's been clear since May that this was where we were headed."

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo warms up before the game against the Golden State Warriors | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Giannis projected to stay with Bucks

The Bucks have made several efforts to try and make Antetokounmpo happy with the roster that surrounds him and pay for premium talent that could help the Bucks win a championship with Antetokounmpo as the main star.

Unfortunately, their efforts in the last couple of years have fallen short, and the team has not made it past the first round in four years. In order for the Bucks to break that streak this season, a lot of work will have to be done between now and the spring. It will likely also mean the team makes a big trade at the deadline.

It's not time for the Bucks to hit the reset button quite yet, but if the team struggles to make it out of the first round of the playoffs, it may be time for Milwaukee to have some serious conversations with and regarding Antetokounmpo and his future.

The Bucks are back in action tomorrow night as they take on LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and the Los Angeles Lakers. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. CT inside Crypto.com Arena. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

