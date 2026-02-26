The Latest Timetable on Giannis Antetokounmpo

Just because Glenn Rivers goes by "Doc" doesn't mean he will give you a diagnosis or prognosis.

So, when asked again before Wednesday's game for the estimated return date of his superstar, the Milwaukee Bucks didn't give reporters much to go on. Not even when they replayed his prior comments about Giannis Antetokounmpo progressing from 3-on-3 to 4-on-4 to 5-on-5, but not needing to participate in 5-on-5 to get back in a game.

"Guys, this is not rocket science stuff," Rivers said, according to Eric Nehm of The Athletic. "Like, we do 3-on-3, 4-on-4, sometimes we do 5-on-5, sometimes we don't. And it doesn't really matter."

What does matter, of course, is whether Giannis can hit the ground running soon. The Bucks have held up well recently in his absence, winning 7 of 9 games entering Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, which is a welcome departure from earlier in the season. But if there's another gear for a team that is still chasing a play-in spot, it will be with him catalyzing it.

What does Giannis need to do to be cleared?

"I have no idea, honestly," Rivers said. "Maybe I should ask and I can get you the information, but I know he's close. I don't think he's close like tomorrow, but he's getting closer and he looked great. And that's all I know. I can tell you what my eyes see and he looks good."

Antetokounmpo himself projected a 4-to-6 week absence when he strained his left calf on Jan. 24, and this is approaching the middle of that, at nearly five weeks. Rivers at the time said that was about right. He was having one of his most efficient seasons at age 31, scoring inside with ease even if he hasn't made many jumpers.

Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Since he went out, the Bucks have gotten a boost from some inexpensive additions, getting guard Cam Thomas after the Brooklyn Nets waived him and former first-round pick Ousmane Dieng from Oklahoma City in an under-the-radar trade. Thomas is now the first guard off the bench, and Rivers has started giving Dieng consistent minutes. Dieng has some skills that should fit well with Giannis, especially in the open court.

Myles Turner will likely be the biggest beneficiary of Giannis's presence; all of the center's numbers are much better with Antetokounmpo in the lineup, as you would expect.

When will that be?

Don't ask the Doc.