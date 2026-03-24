Milwaukee Bucks Waive Cam Thomas Just Weeks After Signing Him

The Milwaukee Bucks’ brief experiment with Cam Thomas has come to an abrupt—and telling—end.

Just weeks after signing Thomas following the trade deadline, Milwaukee has waived the young scoring guard, a surprising pivot given how strongly the organization endorsed him upon arrival. General manager Jon Horst had positioned Thomas as a meaningful piece for both the present and future, while head coach Doc Rivers went as far as comparing him to instant-offense legends Lou Williams and Jamal Crawford after only two games.

Cam Thomas on Doc Rivers comparing him to Jamal Crawford and Lou Williams



“Means a lot… I am more than just a scorer. Playmaking. Drawing the defense on me, making the right plays. I feel like that’s a part of my game that gets underrated just because I score the ball so well.” pic.twitter.com/d9D2sxHRjK — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) February 12, 2026

"I've had Jamal Crawford. I had Lou Williams... And now, I have Cam Thomas." Doc Rivers

That optimism didn’t last.

Thomas appeared in 18 games for Milwaukee, averaging 10.7 points per contest, but the production didn’t translate into long-term investment-- especially for a team now sitting at 29–41 and effectively out of the playoff picture. In that context, this move is just making room for more opportunities.

We have requested waivers on Cam Thomas. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 24, 2026

While Thomas’ scoring ability is undeniable, his limitations remain just as real—and they’ve followed him throughout his career. He has long been viewed as a one-dimensional offensive player, and those concerns persisted during his time in Brooklyn.

Defensively, the issues are well-documented. During the 2024–25 season, the Nets posted a 120.6 defensive rating with Thomas on the floor—the worst mark on the team. His playmaking hasn’t taken a meaningful leap either. Though he can generate his own shot, he has struggled to consistently create opportunities for others.

Beyond that, his off-ball effort has been uneven, and his defensive engagement can fluctuate from possession to possession. Altogether, those shortcomings have contributed to a reputation that continues to follow him around the league, someone who can put up points without necessarily impacting winning.

The Milwaukee Bucks have waived Cam Thomas and signed Pete Nance to a multi-year standard NBA contract.



Thomas averaged 10.7 points in 16.6 minutes during 18 games for the Bucks.



Nance has averaged 4.5 points on 56.4% from the field in 12.1 minutes during 37 games this season. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) March 24, 2026

In a corresponding move, the Bucks converted Pete Nance to a multi-year standard contract, signaling a shift in priorities. Nance brings size, versatility, and a willingness to fill a role—qualities that may better align with where the team currently stands.

For Milwaukee, this quick rise-and-fall experiment with Thomas highlights a broader reality: even low-risk bets come with consequences when early evaluations don’t match on-court results.