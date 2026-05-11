Highest-Scoring NBA Playoff Games: Where Knicks’ Playoff Explosions Stack Up

Offense is back in the NBA. The 2025–26 NBA playoffs have seen some incredibly high-scoring games as the speed has picked up and offensive efficiency has risen. Four teams are averaging 110 or more points per game in the playoffs this season. The Thunder (122.1) and Knicks (117.8) lead the way, while the Spurs (114.0) aren’t far behind.

Already in the playoffs, New York dropped 140 on the Hawks in Game 6 of their first-round series, and 144 to close out their second-round sweep of the 76ers. San Antonio dropped 133 on the Timberwolves in Game 2 of their second-round series, and Oklahoma City has scored 131 points twice.

The Thunder and Suns combined to score 253 points in a 131–122 OKC victory in Game 4 of their opening-round series, which seemed like an incredibly high-scoring game. But that total doesn’t even come close to some of the biggest scores we’ve seen in the playoffs.

What follows is a look at some of the highest-scoring postseason games of all time, both in combined scores and single-team performances.

Highest-scoring NBA playoff game ever

May 1992: Portland Trail Blazers 153, Phoenix Suns 151 (2OT)

The highest-scoring playoff game in NBA history came on May 11, 1992, when the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Phoenix Suns, 153–151, in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals. The game went to double overtime and gave Portland a 3–1 lead in the series. The 304 points scored was 27 more than any playoff game in history.

In that contest, the Blazers were led by 33 points from Clyde Drexler, while Terry Porter chipped in 31, and Danny Ainge scored 25 off the bench. Jerome Kersey also had 21, while seven players were in double figures. Phoenix was led by Kevin Johnson’s 35 points and 14 assists. Tom Chambers had 29 points in 42 minutes off the bench, and Jeff Hornacek had 23 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. The teams were tied 127–127 after regulation. The Blazers went on to reach the NBA Finals, where they lost to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in six games.

June 2021: Denver Nuggets 147, Portland Trail Blazers 140 (2OT)

The second-highest-scoring game also involved the Trail Blazers and went to double overtime. It came on June 1, 2021, in Game 5 of the first-round series between Portland and the Denver Nuggets. Denver came out on top, 147–140, to take a 3–2 series lead. Nikola Jokić had 38 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, while Monté Morris (28 points) and Michael Porter Jr. (26 points) also lit it up. No one on either team matched Damian Lillard’s 55 points, though the Blazers star added 10 assists and six rebounds in a losing effort. Porter’s corner three-pointer with 1:33 left wound up being the game-winning shot. Denver won the series in six games before being swept by Phoenix in the next round.

April 1983: San Antonio Spurs 152, Denver Nuggets 133

The third-highest-scoring game in NBA playoff history was also the highest-scoring regulation contest ever in the postseason. In Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals on April 26, 1983, the Spurs beat the Nuggets, 152–133, for a combined 285 points.

The Spurs were an offensive juggernaut in that game and were consistent throughout, scoring 39 points in the first quarter, 43 in the second, 34 in the third and 36 in the fourth. George Gervin led all scorers with 42 points, while Johnny Moore (24), Gene Banks (22) and Mike Mitchell (22) all topped 20 points for San Antonio. For Denver, Dan Issel topped the scoresheet with 28 points, while Alex English had 26, and Kiki VanDeWeghe had 22. In what is the most incredible stat from that game, the two teams combined to hit only two three-pointers in the entire game, finishing 2 for 8. That's remarkable.

Top 10 highest-scoring playoff games of all time

COMBINED SCORE TEAM SCORES DATE 304 Trail Blazers 153, Suns 151 May 11, 1992 287 Nuggets 147, Trail Blazers 140 June 1, 2021 285 Spurs 152, Nuggets 133 April 26, 1983 285 Celtics 157, Knicks 128 April 28, 1999 280 Mavericks 151, SuperSonics 129 April 23, 1987 279 Warriors 143, Hawks April 1, 1967 278 Hawks, Lakers March 25, 1957 278 Mavericks 141, Kings 137 May 10, 2003 277 Lakers 147, Suns 130 April 20, 1985 277 Trail Blazers 140, Nuggets 137 May 3, 2019

Most points scored by a team in a playoff game

We’ve looked at combined scores, now it’s time to turn to the highest-scoring games from an individual team in NBA playoff history. The Blazers and Suns are both on the list from their 1992 double-overtime epic, with Portland checking in at No. 4 and Phoenix in sixth. But there are other big games to look at.

April 1990: Boston Celtics (157)

On April 28, 1990, the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks faced off in Game 2 of their first-round series, and Boston hammered its rival. The Celtics won, 157–128, in a game that didn’t go to overtime. They scored a remarkable 83 points in the second half. They had eight players in double figures and another with nine points. In a game like that, you’d expect Larry Bird to have gone off to drive the score that high. Nope. He finished with 15 points, but added 16 assists. Kevin McHale was the team’s leading scorer with 31 points and Reggie Lewis (21), Robert Parish (18), Ed Pinckney (16), Dennis Johnson (12), Jim Paxson (11) and John Bagley (10) all contributed. The Celtics hit obly one three-pointer as a team, going 1 for 6 from deep. They made 62 two-pointers while shooting 67% from the field.

Despite their Game 2 blowout, the Celtics lost that series to the Knicks 3–2. New York fell to the eventual champion Detroit Pistons in the second round.

March 1970: Milwaukee Bucks (156)

The second-highest-scoring game by a team in the NBA playoffs came more than 55 years ago, when the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Philadelphia 76ers, 156–120, in Game 2 of their opening-round series on March 30, 1970. Not surprisingly, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar led the way for Milwaukee as he scored 33 points and added 17 rebounds. Jon McGlocklin had 24 points, Flynn Robinson finished with 20, while Bob Dandridge (18), Freddie Crawford (18), Len Chappell (12) and Zaid Abdul-Aziz (11) all finished in double figures. The Bucks were 67 for 110 from the field (60.9%). They went on to win the series in five games.

In the next round, Milwaukee fell to the eventual champion Knicks in five games.

August 2020: Los Angeles Clippers (154)

The third-highest team total came in the bubble. In Game 5 of the first round during the 2020 playoffs, the Los Angeles Clippers hammered the Dallas Mavericks, 154–111, to take a 3–2 lead in the series. L.A. got big contributions from its stars in the game. Paul George had 35 points, while Kawhi Leonard had 32, Montrezl Harrell had 19 off the bench and Marcus Morris chipped in 12. The Clippers were on fire that night as they went 22 for 35 from three-point range, which was a ridiculous 63%. Luka Dončić did what he could in the first playoff series of his career as he scored 22 to lead Dallas.

The second-seeded Clippers closed out the series in six games, then lost to the Nuggets in seven games during the conference semifinals.

Top 10 single-team playoff points of all time

TOTAL POINTS TEAM OPPONENT DATE 157 Boston Celtics New York Knicks April 28, 1990 156 Milwaukee Bucks Philadelphia 76ers March 30, 1970 154 Los Angeles Clippers Dallas Mavericks August 25, 2020 153 Portland Trail Blazers Phoenix Suns May 11, 1992 153 Los Angeles Lakers Denver Nuggets May 22, 1985 152 San Antonio Spurs Denver Nuggets April 26, 1983 151 Phoenix Suns Portland Trail Blazers May 11, 1992 151 Dallas Mavericks Seattle SuperSonics April 23, 1987 150 Toronto Raptors Brooklyn Nets August 23, 2020 149 Oklahoma City Thunder Denver Nuggets May 7, 2025

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