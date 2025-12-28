You always still care about your college town.

And so while Dwyane Wade is mostly associated with Miami, for his legendary NBA three-championship career with the Heat, he still has a keen interest in the pro team that plays not far when where Wade did for Marquette University until he was drafted inn 2003.

Especially now that he's a media analyst, working for Amazon Prime, paid for his opinions.

Wade, like everyone, has paid attention to the frequent twists and turns in the Giannis Antetokounmpo connection with the Milwaukee Bucks. And he's as weary of all of it as many fans have become.

Dwyane Wade wants Giannis and the Bucks to pick a direction 👀



"Break up or stay together. I dont like the fact I don't know whats going on every two years.. I feel like i have been hearing this on and off for the last 4 years. It's time to make a decision"



(via @NBAonPrime) pic.twitter.com/GEgWS0aSWI — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) December 27, 2025

Wade isn't wrong. It does seem like this has been an NBA soap opera with recurring episodes every couple of years.

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks reached the pinnacle in 2021, but since then there hasn't been much stability, in part because of his injuries and those of Damian Lillard (the All-Star the franchise brought in to elevate the offensive ceiling, beyond what was there with Jrue Holiday and Kris Middleton). The current roster is not championship caliber, even with Ryan Rollins and Kevin Porter Jr. outperforming most expectations.

The Bucks brought in Myles Turner, last of Indiana, but Turner has only really been effective when Giannis has played, and not all the time. Brook Lopez aged out and is gone, and Bobby Portis can't provide a boost every night anymore.

Wade, of course, could have another agenda. He is not a part-owner of the Heat; he is of the Utah Jazz. But he still identifies very much as a Heat fan, and has a statue outside the Kaseya Center. Miami is often mentioned as a possible destination for Giannis, should he ever actually ask out of the only NBA home he's ever known. And the Heat have some potentially attractive pieces, including Wisconsin native Tyler Herro, even if Herro has played only six games this season due to injury.

Could Wade be stoking the fires? It wouldn't be the first time he helped the Heat reel in a big fish. His presence as a player helped attract LeBron James and Chris Bosh to the Heat in 2010, and they won two championships and reached four NBA Finals in four seasons. But Wade also knows how hard it is to leave "home"; he did in 2016 in a contract dispute and couldn't wait to come back.