Not everyone is reporting that Giannis is on way out

There's been a drumbeat about Giannis Antetokounmpo moving out of Milwaukee, the only NBA home the now-31-year-old has ever known -- with ESPN providing most of the noise related to that conversation.

A different perspective was provided Friday night, by someone who has actually recently spoken to the superstar. Chris Haynes appeared on Amazon's "NBA on Prime" and revealed that Antetokounmpo, who is out with a fresh calf injury, spoke about "being where his feet are planted." During their conversation, Antetokounmpo reminded Haynes of what they spoke about five years earlier, about "not running from situations."

"I see a wall and I want to run through the wall, and make things work."@ChrisBHaynes on what Giannis Antetokounmpo told him about his future in Milwaukee.#NBAonPrime pic.twitter.com/hz6t3rZJGR — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) December 6, 2025

“There are people who see a door and want to hurry up and escape through it. But I see a wall and I want to run through the wall and make things work," Haynes said Antetokounmpo told him.

The elite forward won't be able to make anything work for the Bucks for likely a couple of weeks, as he heals, and Milwaukee was mauled by the 76ers at home, at one point trailing by 26 points.

The Bucks have struggled badly without their leader when he's missed time this season, which has only raised more red flags about his future with the franchise, since the supporting cast seems suspect and there isn't all that much financial flexibility to improve it. Milwaukee has gotten surprisingly solid play from guard Ryan Rollins, but even he was off Friday.

So when Giannis speaks of a wall, that seems to be what it is. Others see the same, which is why former NBA players (such as Carmelo Anthony, who has been through this before) have been going on podcasts and signaling an eventual departure.

The Bucks are in the 10th spot in the East at 10-14, only because the bottom has fallen out of the Chicago Bulls, and the other four teams below are all in early tank mode. But for Milwaukee to be nearly five games behind the Boston Celtics, who have been without Jayson Tatum all season, tells you where the two organizations are at the moment.

So the buzz won't be stopping, no matter what he says to reporters, and even if no formal trade request is imminent. Milwaukee will somehow need to tread water without him, to give him a chance to save the season. And it will need to deal with the daily drama, even if it's not of Giannis's own making.