How To Watch Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

March has arrived, but the news everyone is awaiting on the Giannis Antetokounmpo front hasn’t materialized. It appears the Milwaukee’s franchise star is closing in on a return, but it won’t come in the lone road game during a 10-game stretch that has helped thrust the Bucks into the thick of the play-in race.

The Bucks have stunningly done fine without Antetokounmpo, winning eight of 11. Milwaukee’s run of upsets ended in Friday’s blowout loss to the New York Knicks, but they had defeated the Magic, Thunder, Heat and Cavs as underdogs to make up some ground in the Eastern Conference play-in race.

Antetokounmpo will return when cleared and has made it a goal to participate in the postseason, so Milwaukee’s decision not to trade him at the trade deadline means they’re a threat following this unexpected surge.

Antetokounmpo will miss his 16th straight contest following his latest calf strain, but his original timetable for returning from this latest injury makes an imminent return possible. He told reporters he was feeling great in L.A. during All-Star media availability, has been working in drills and playing 4-on-4 with the team this week, and according to head coach Doc Rivers, has “looked great.”

The Bucks host the Boston Celtics Monday night, so that will be the next opportunity for him to return to the lineup. The Atlanta Hawks, Utah Jazz, Orlando Magic and Phoenix Suns come through Fiserv Forum through March 10, so Antetokounmpo’s return to action is likely to come at home over the next 10 days.

Chicago wrapped up an 0-11 February by falling 121-112 to the Trail Blazers at home on Friday, so they’re entering the next-to-last game of seven-game homestand following the All-Star break winless with Oklahoma City coming to town Tuesday. The Bucks have surpassed the Bulls and own a three-game edge entering this one, trailing Charlotte and Atlanta by 2.5 games in the race for a play-in berth.

Milwaukee is 12-18 on the road this season and is 19-20 vs. the East. The Bucks are 8-4 against Central Division opponents. The Bulls are 15-17 at home, 16-26 against Eastern Conference competition and are 3-10 against Central foes.

Vitals - How to Watch Bucks at Bulls

Game date, time and location: Saturday, March 1, 3:40 p.m. EST, United Center, Chicago, Illinois

TV: FanDuel Sports Wisconsin (Bucks), Chicago Sports Network (Bulls)

Radio: WTMJ (Bucks), WLS (Bulls)

Bucks seek to wrap up season sweep vs. slumping Bulls

The Milwaukee Bucks (26-32) visit the Chicago Bulls (24-36) in the final meeting of the season between these rivals. It’s highly unlikely that they would meet in the play-in round, so this will be the final chance for Chicago to register a win against the Bucks.

Milwaukee has won 126-110 (Nov. 7), 112-103 (Dec. 27) and 131-115 (Feb. 3), winning that middle contest in the Windy City. Antetokounmpo led the way with 29 points, but missed the most recent contest, which allowed Kyle Kuzma to lead the way with 31 points and 10 boards.

The Bucks have won 10 of the last 13 games these teams have played, part of a 26-6 run since 2018. Milwaukee won 12 straight from Jan. 28, 2018-Apr. 30, 2021.

The all-time series, which dates back to 1968, is even at 137.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Bucks -2.5 (-115), Bulls +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Bucks -148, Bucks +124

Total: 231.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

PROJECTED STARTERS

BULLS

F Isaac Okoro

F Matas Buzelis

C Guerschon Yabusele

G Josh Giddey

G Collin Sexton

BUCKS

G/F Kevin Porter Jr.

F Kyle Kuzma

C Myles Turner



G Ryan Rollins

G AJ Green

INJURY REPORT

BULLS

Jalen Smith: Out - Right Calf Strain

Jaden Ivey: Out - Left Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome

Anfernee Simons: Out - Left Ulnar Styloid Fracture

Zach Collins: Out - Right 1st Toe Surgery

Patrick Williams: Out - Right Quad Strain

Noa Essengue: Out - Left Shoulder Surgery

BUCKS

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Right Calf Strain

Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Questionable - Illness

Taurean Prince: Out - Neck Surgery Recovery

Cormac Ryan: Out - G League (Two-way)

Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-way)