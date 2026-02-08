Trends in the Milwaukee Bucks' three-game winning streak without Giannis

The Milwaukee Bucks did not make the move everyone speculated about this week, nor in the standings.... but that doesn't mean they've been stagnant.

There have been some positive developments the past three games, all of which the Bucks have won to follow a five-game losing streak, though it should be acknowledged that none were against quality teams -- the Chicago Bulls, the New Orleans Pelicans and Indiana Pacers.

Even so, there are three trends that the Bucks will try to sustain whenever Giannis Antetokounmpo returns from a calf injury, if the Bucks even want him to return this season, which is a whole another issue.

1. Who is Pete Nance?

A product of Northwestern University who has bounced around the G-League and is currently signed to a two-way contract, Pete Nance has gotten more of an opportunity of late and has made the most of it. He's averaged more than 20 minutes over the past five games, and he's averaged 11.2 points and 5.5 rebounds on very efficient shooting. That included 31 points on 12-of-17 shooting against the Bulls and Pelicans. It's also nice to find an effective backup big, and Milwaukee might have.

2. The offense as a whole has improved

It's been different players each of the past three nights who have done the most, but the Bucks are finally starting to find a little rhythm without Giannis. The offensive rating the past three games has been 127.0. The scoring was a down a bit against Indiana, with Kyle Kuzma out, but the Bucks got enough (66 points) from Ryan Rollins, Bobby Portis and Kevin Porter Jr. Ideally, if the Bucks are trying to win when Giannis is back, these players will at least get in some rhythm now.

The Offense is Starting to Find Rhythm in Milwaukee



• Last 10 games: 112.0 ORTG

• Last 3 games: 127.0 ORTG 🚀



3. The Bucks have options.... as far as direction

What is this season about now? Well, it's about trying to convince Giannis to stay and sign an extension once it's over. And with three straight wins, the Bucks are still in position to decide which way to take that. If the idea is to show Giannis that they can still make the play-in and have a path to the playoffs even in a down year, the wins kept the Bucks from falling too far behind red-hot Charlotte. which came into Sunday having won nine of 10 to soar into the 10th spot. The Bulls should continue to fade, and allow Milwaukee to get into 11th soon, to be within striking distance. And if the Bucks want to tank, well, the wins really didn't hurt them because they're not going to fall behind the Nets, Wizards or Pacers anyway. Those teams are way too determined to keep losing.