How To Watch Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The NBA trade deadline and all the Giannis Antetokounmpo chatter will overshadow this one, but the Milwaukee Bucks are back in Fiserv Forum to play the Chicago Bulls as they attempt to snap a five-game losing streak as they open a three-game homestand.

The Bucks are a season-worst 11 games under .500 following and are four games back of the final play-in spot, ranking 12th in the East. Chicago, which has already made two trades on the afternoon, visit while in the midst of a rough spell, having dropped four of five.

Chicago moved starting center Nikola Vucevic to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Anfernee Simons, which means they’ll be shorthanded in this Central Division contest. The Bulls also traded Kevin Huerter and the recently acquired Dario Saric to the Pistons, adding guards Mike Conley Jr. and Jaden Ivey. Neither will participate in this contest.

The Bucks have dropped seven of eight, winning only a Martin Luther King Day contest at the Hawks. Antetokounmpo suffered an aggravation of a soleus strain late in a Jan. 23 loss to the Nuggets and may be moved prior to the Feb. 5 trade deadline. Although the “Greek Freak” did express hope that his team can hold the fort down without him and still reach the play-in when he returns after the All-Star break, ESPN reported he’s come to the decision he wants out and has notified Milwaukee’s front office.

The Bucks are 9-12 at home, 14-17 in Eastern Conference games and 5-4 against Central. Chicago is 9-15 on the road, 16-18 against Eastern Conference competition and has gone just 3-8 in the division..

Vitals - How to Watch Bulls at Bucks

Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Feb. 3, 8:10 p.m. EST, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin (Bucks), Chicago Sports Network (Bulls)

Radio: WTMJ (Bucks), WLS (Bulls)

Bucks aim to tie Bulls' all-time series for first time since ‘06

The Milwaukee Bucks (18-29) host the Chicago Bulls (24-26) and can even the all-time series for the first time in nearly two full decades.

The Bucks won on March 15, 2006 to even things up at 96-96, but well before Giannis and after Michael Jordan, Chicago went on a run, winning 22 of the next 29. Milwaukee has gone 25-6 since 2018 began and can now get back even by clinching the season series after winning the first two matchups of 2025-26. The Bulls last won a season series off the Bucks in ‘15-16.

Chicago has played .500 ball in each of the last two months but opened February with a 134-91 loss at the Heat on Sunday and continue a run that has it playing six of seven on the road prior to the All-Star break.

The Bucks won this season’s meetings 126-110 on Nov. 7 and 112-103 at the United Center on Dec. 27. Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee in scoring in both wins, averaging 35 points per game, so his team will have to find a way without him here. The teams will play their final game against one another this season, barring an unlikely play-in matchup, on March 1.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Bulls -1.5 (-105), Bucks +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Bulls -115, Bucks -105

Total: 221.5 (Over -112, Under -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

BULLS

F Isaac Okoro

F Matas Buzelis

C Jalen Smith

G Coby White

G Ayo Dosunmu

BUCKS

F Kyle Kuzma

F Bobby Portis

C Myles Turner

G Ryan Rollins

G AJ Green

INJURY REPORT

BULLS

Josh Giddey: Out - Left Hamstring Strain

Jalen Smith: Questionable - Right Calf Injury Management

Julian Phillips: Questionable - Right Wrist Sprain

Zach Collins: Out - Right 1st Toe Sprain

Nikola Vucevic: Out - Not With Team (Traded)

Kevin Huerter: Out - Not With Team (Traded)

Dario Saric: Out - Not With Team (Traded)

Tre Jones: Out - Left Hamstring Strain

Noa Essengue: Out - Left Shoulder Surgery

BUCKS

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Right Calf Strain

Kevin Porter Jr.: Out - Oblique Muscle Strain

Bobby Portis: Questionable - Right Hip Contusion

Gary Harris: Out - Left Hamstring Soreness

Taurean Prince: Out - Neck Surgery Recovery

Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-way)

QUOTABLE

Celtics F/C Nikola Vucevic before being traded from the Chicago Bulls: "If they decide to go with a different type of big man, because maybe they think it fits better with some of the stuff they want to do, then that’s all normal. That’s their decision. Their job is to build their best team. I know some of the limitations I have. I’m aware of them.”

More Milwaukee Bucks Stories