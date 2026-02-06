The trade deadline has passed and though the Milwaukee Bucks did take part and make a trade, Giannis Antetokounmpo was not one of the players included. This obviously means that the Bucks 2 time MVP will at least remain on the team until the offseason, where it seems destined to revisit the conversation of Antetokounmpo leaving.

The rumors and circulation seem like it will be a never ending story for Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee. It feels as if every trade deadline and offseason for the past 3 years has been filled with rumors of a break up and none have obviously come to fruition. It goes without saying that the longer Antetokounmpo is on the team the better they will be and gives them a chance to compete for NBA championships.

Antetokounmpo has some fun with the noise

Despite all the rumors and media positioning, Antetokounmpo himself seems to still be in a good spirits and publicly committed to the Bucks. Like so many modern athletes he took to social media to express his feelings. Almost as good as his play on the court, Antetokounmpo has always been up to the challenge of social media. This one is the latest display of his brilliance.

Legends don’t chase. They attract 💯😎 pic.twitter.com/62r1jg93vt — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) February 5, 2026

I personally think this was a great display of his personality and things like this make it easy to see why he is loved by so many that have met him. It appears as if he is always having fun and is consumed in only what matters to him, while ignoring all of the outside noise. Plus, that caption is certainly a bar.

The best part of it is if you imagine Antetokounmpo talking to the Bucks fans directly. He yells “I’m not leaving” then just like in the video, every Bucks fan goes wild and starts cheering as they feel their franchise is saved from misery.

What is next?

Now the Bucks have a job to do. They have to find a way to shut down this noise for good. They seem to plan to use the next offseason to bolster their roster once again to become championship contenders. It should not be difficult to attract other players when you have someone like Antetokounmpo on the roster. It is now up to the Bucks to pull it off and give Antetokounmpo a star to play with once again. If not, we could be in this same situation in a few months.

