Ranking the 5 Best Contracts on the Milwaukee Bucks' Books

The Milwaukee Bucks are in the middle of change, and it will take some getting used to. After moving on from both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, the Bucks focus is no longer on winning a Championship (at least yet). It is now about figuring out who is a part of this teams future. Who gets paid, who gets traded, who you keep on a team friendly deal.

All these decisions will be crucial when it comes to the Milwaukee Bucks returning to contention sooner, rather than later.

So as we move forward into this new chapter, here is a look at the 5 best contracts currently on the Bucks books.

5. Tyler Herro

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) handles the ball against Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa DiabatŽ (14) during the second quarter during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026-27 Salary: $33 million

Tyler Herro may have the highest salary on this list, but he remains one of the better contracts on Milwaukee's books. Herro is a top-10 shooting guard in the NBA and is entering the final year of his contract, giving the Bucks both an elite scorer and flexibility moving forward. Whether Milwaukee keeps him beyond the season or uses his expiring contract in another move, there is significant value in having a player of Herro's caliber on an expiring deal.

4. Ryan Rollins

Apr 08, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA;Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) shoots the ball over Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026-27 Salary: $4 million

Ryan Rollins is making just $4 million in each of the next two seasons. Rollins had a breakout year this past season and his current contract carries immense value. If Rollins continues to develop and can take another leap forwards, Milwaukee will have a top guard at great value.

Rollins would be higher but with a player option next season Rollins will likely be looking for more money.

3. Brayden Burries

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the tenth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Arizona guard Brayden Burries after he was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026-27 Salary: $6.4 million

The next 2 spots were given to this years first round picks.

Brayden Burries is under contract for four seasons, with team options in the final two years. That gives Milwaukee both affordability and long-term control. At just over $6.4 million this season, Burries does not need to become a star immediately for this contract to provide value, but his upside could make this deal look significantly better as his career develops.

2. Nate Ament

Tennessee forward Nate Ament (10) walks off the court as Michigan players celebrate their Final Four berth behind him after a NCAA Tournament Elite 8 game between Tennessee and Michigan at the United Center in Chicago on March 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2026-27 Salary: $5.5 million

Same applies for Ament as Burries.

Nate Ament's contract gives the Bucks a high-upside young player at an extremely manageable price. He will make $5.5 million in 2026-27, with team options giving Milwaukee control over the later years of his rookie deal. If Ament develops into the player the Bucks believe he can become, having him on this contract could become one of the biggest bargains on the roster.

Ament is the younger player on a cheaper contract.

1. Kel'el Ware

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) goes to the basket against Charlotte Hornets guard Sion James (4) during the second quarter during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026-27 Salary: $4.65 million

Kel'el Ware takes the top spot.

Ware is making less than $5 million in 2026-27, which is an incredible price for a young center with his combination of size, athleticism, and upside. Milwaukee also has control over the next season through a team option. Ware has flashed his high upside on numerous occasions and will be one of the Bucks best players this upcoming season. With two years of team control Ware will be a big part of Milwaukee's rebuild.