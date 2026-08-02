After being acquired by the Milwaukee Bucks, Tyler Herro enters a pivotal season for both himself and the franchise. The 26-year-old guard is entering the final year of his four-year, $120 million rookie extension and is set to earn $33 million this season, making him eligible to negotiate another long-term deal before reaching free agency.

Whether an extension gets done before the season remains to be seen, but it is clearly on Milwaukee's radar. As Keith Smith recently reported, a Bucks front office executive indicated the team is interested in keeping the former All-Star long term, saying, "That's something we'll talk about with his reps. We'd love to get something done, provided it makes sense for both Tyler and us."

A Bucks front office executive said the organization hopes to reach extensions with Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez Jr. per @KeithSmithNBA https://t.co/7AGe1YA6Rm — nbatradecenter (@nbatradecenter1) July 23, 2026

With both sides seemingly open to a deal, the question becomes: what does a reasonable extension actually look like? Recent contracts signed by comparable guards, Herro's production, and the NBA's rapidly increasing salary cap all provide clues as to where negotiations could ultimately land.

Tyler Herro isn't a max player in the traditional sense. He's not the offensive engine of a championship contender, nor is he the type of two-way star who consistently impacts winning on both ends of the floor. While he's developed into one of the NBA's premier shot creators and scorers, his durability and defensive limitations make it difficult to justify placing him in the same financial tier as players like Jamal Murray and Devin Booker, who are earning more than $50 million annually.

A more appropriate comparison is Darius Garland, whose contract will pay him up to roughly $44 million per season. Like Garland, Herro is an All-Star-caliber offensive guard capable of carrying an offense for stretches, but neither player has consistently proven to be a franchise cornerstone on a championship team.

Considering the current salary cap environment, a new deal that starts around $40 million annually and rises into the $44–45 million range feels like fair value for both sides. Herro is an elite three-level scorer who has flirted with 50/40/90 shooting splits, can create his own offense, and rebounds well for his position. Those traits are increasingly valuable in today's NBA, even if they don't completely outweigh his defensive shortcomings and injury history.

2026-27 Milwaukee Bucks Impacy Landscape…



⬆️Greater 25-26 Defensive Impact

➡️ Greater 25-26 Offensive Impact pic.twitter.com/EIhhZWry3a — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) August 2, 2026

A shorter-term extension at that price point could also benefit both parties. Milwaukee would retain one of its best offensive players without committing to a full maximum contract, while Herro would have the opportunity to further establish himself among the league's top guards. If he continues to improve, stays healthy, and proves he can be a key contributor on a contender, he'll be in position to command an even larger contract later in his career.

3-Year $130, Player Option after Year 2.

Ethan Skolnick, OnSI

There were three issues that shadowed Herro during his time in Miami: defense, availability and playoff performance. None of those were cleared up to the Heat's satisfaction enough to offer him an extension prior to last season, even though he did play in 77 the season before.

And so the Bucks need to be careful spending too much here, and saddling their rebuild with a bloated deal that will be difficult to trade if necessary. Shorter years make more sense (two years), around the $30-35 million range. Herro's archetype has been phased out some around the NBA, and while he's far more efficient offensively than others in that class (think Anfernee Simons or Cam Thomas) with more versatility on and off the floor, he can't be one of the top two highest-earners on a salary sheet for very long, if you intend to eventually contend.

Agree to a shorter deal, grow together and see where it goes, with Herro getting another shot at a payday prior to turning 30.

2 Years, $70 million