Ranking The Milwaukee Bucks' Biggest Trade Candidates For The 2026-27 Season

The Milwaukee Bucks traded away their franchise superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the new-look Bucks might not be done just yet. The roster has undoubtedly become younger after the Giannis trade, but the team still has some established veterans who could be flipped for additional assets. The expectation is that the Bucks will go into a full rebuild and reshape the roster around younger players.

Here are the Bucks' three biggest trade candidates heading into the 2026-27 season.

1. Tyler Herro

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) handles the ball against Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabaté (14) during the second quarter during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Tyler Herro is one of the new players who are likely to be traded. He is also one of their more valuable veteran assets. Herro has one year left on his contract and will make $31 million next year. His expiring contract will make him a valuable asset who may be looking to get off longer-term money. His contract can provide flexibility for a team that does not plan on extending him. Herro may also be the best player available on the Bucks' roster. If he’s not traded before the season, he should become the Bucks' primary scoring option. He should be able to put up impressive numbers with higher usage and activity. If a contender is looking for another scorer, Tyler Herro could be a great addition. Teams like the Detroit Pistons have shown interest in Herro.

2. Kyle Kuzma

Apr 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) drives for the basket against Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

It’s been reported that Kyle Kuzma is on the trade block. Kuzma is also on an expiring contract, but his contract is more manageable than Herro’s at $21 million next season. That salary is easier for contending teams to match. Kuzma is still a solid player and an NBA champion. He might not command a high return, but he is still a capable offensive player who can score and rebound. He is a versatile forward and could help a contending team.

3. Myles Turner

Apr 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) holds the ball away from Brooklyn Nets guard Malachi Smith (18) during the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Myles Turner will also be shopped this summer according to multiple reports. Turner might be the most difficult player to move. He is not on an expiring contract; in fact, he has three years remaining on his deal and is still owed $78 million.

His contract is not egregious, but the longer commitment makes him more difficult to let go of. Turner might be the most valuable player off the bench. Not only is he a stretch center, but he is one of the best rim protectors in the NBA. He is a very important archetype, and many contenders could use his combination of floor spacing and rim protection. Milwaukee could keep Turner if they want a mentor for some of their younger players, but it probably makes more sense to gain cap flexibility. ,