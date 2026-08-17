Best and Worst-Case Scenarios for the Milwaukee Bucks This Season

After trading Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat, the Bucks are no longer entering the season with playoff or championship expectations. This season will focus on developing a new young core while trying to remain somewhat competitive. The Bucks have a new foundation, so this rebuild will take time, but they may already have building blocks in place that can speed up the process.

Milwaukee will have to integrate several new players, into its rotation, including the players acquired from Miami in the Antetokounmpo trade along with rookies Nate Ament and Branden Burries. Adding four to six new players into the rotation who are expected to play significant minutes will come with its growing pains. With that said, what will be the best and worst-case scenario for the Bucks next season?

Best Case: Milwaukee Sneaks Into the Play-In

In my opinion, the best-case scenario for Milwaukee would be finishing as the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference and earning a spot in the Play-In Tournament.

And they might as well try, because they don't control their first-round pick, due to the long-ago Jrue Holiday trade.

Finishing in the top 10 -- and winning one or two games to get in the playoffs -- might be a very tall task for a new-look young team, but I still think it's possible. This won't come without a serious challenge, as plenty of people are projecting Milwaukee to finish near the very bottom of the Eastern Conference, potentially 14th or 15th. The Bucks are young and inexperienced, and they'll be asking several players to take on much bigger roles.

The Bucks also have a solid veteran core with Tyler Herro, Kyle Kuzma, Caris LaVert, and Myles Turner. If Milwaukee can outperform those expectations and grab the final Play-In spot, that would be a successful first season of this new era.

Apr 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta (88) is fouled by Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In order to actually make the playoffs, well, that’s a different story. The Bucks would have to win two games just to reach the playoffs, but even winning the first Play-In game would give this young group valuable experience in a meaningful postseason environment. More importantly, it would show that Milwaukee might be further along in its rebuild than expected.

The Bucks missing the draft isn't quite as big a deal as it might have been, because this isn't expected to be as strong a draft as 2026 was -- and NBA league changes made it less appealing to tank and bottom out anyway.

The NBA's new lottery format makes competing more appealing. This is where that blend between a new young core and solid veterans matters.

The NBA Draft is changing; the league is implementing its new "3-2-1 Lottery," which expands the lottery to 16 teams and gives Play-In teams an opportunity to move up in the draft. The No. 9 and No. 10 Play-In seeds that fail to reach the playoffs receive two lottery balls, while the three worst teams are actually penalized with fewer balls than other non-Play-In teams.

So the goal is simple.... without worrying about a draft pick, Milwaukee could compete for a Play-In spot and give its young players meaningful games.

Worst Case: The Bucks Become the NBA's Worst Team

Milwaukee's worst-case scenario would be finishing with the worst record in the NBA.

Normally, that wouldn't be a bad thing for a team that just lost their superstar and is rebuilding; however, since they don't have their pick, there would be tremendous regret about opportunities lost. And in the interim, players would be developing bad habits. You don't want all your young players learning how to lose -- and potentially accepting it.

So if the Bucks are one of the worst teams in the league, that mix could be disastrous.

This season should be about development and figuring out which players can become legitimate pieces of the next competitive Milwaukee team. Players will effectively be auditioning for future roles and contracts. But you want to have some positive results for reinforcment.

For Milwaukee, competing while rebuilding might be the best path forward. If they can’t compete, which is very possible as the East has become even more competitive and deep, this could be a problem for Milwaukee.