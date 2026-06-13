Should The Bucks Send Giannis Antetokounmpo Where He Wants To Go?

The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors continue to dominate the NBA offseason. When will the Bucks trade Giannis and when they do should they send Giannis to his preferred destination? I asked the Sports Illustrated On SI Bucks writers whether Milwaukee should send Giannis where he wants to go or focus solely on securing the best possible package in return.

Mar 2, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives against Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser (30) in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Ethan Skolnick

No player has ever done more for the Milwaukee Bucks than Giannis Antetokoumpo -- and it's not his fault that the roster cratered around him. That was due to years of poor drafting, the acquisition of Damian Lillard (followed by injuries) and then the decision-making after Lillard became unavailable. So it would seem that the Bucks would have an obligation to do what the Blazers did not do for Lillard when they sent him to Milwaukee, and get him to a preferred destination. With that said, Giannis hasn't formerly eliminated landing spots, that we know of, even if there's some general consensus that he wants to stay in the East and compete. And Giannis has some power here, since he can withhold an extension from any team that acquires him, making that team less likely to give up too much. So it's not incumbent on the Bucks to do all the work here. But if there are two or three options that Giannis likes best, and not just one, then the Bucks should send him to the one of those teams that has an offer that best starts its rebuild.Antetokounmpo,

Landon Speck

Giannis Antetokounmpo is an all-time great player who has spent his entire career in Milwaukee. He brought the Bucks a championship and won back-to-back MVP awards in 2018 and 2019. His pedigree garners respect from the Bucks’ front office no doubt, but at the end of the day if Milwaukee trades Antetokounmpo, the team should do it in the best interest of the franchise. In fact, my opinion is that this is how teams should operate in any trade regardless of who the player is. When a team is trading a player the caliber of Antetokounmpo, the return package could be a huge boost following the departure of a superstar. In the Bucks’ case, the team would entering a rebuild following a potential Antetokounmpo trade, so it is important to get the best return possible regardless of which team it is.

Austin Dobbins

In a perfect world, Giannis Antetokounmpo would finish his career as a Milwaukee Buck, but this world isn't perfect. The Bucks should be doing their very best to get their franchise icon to his preferred destination, but they also have to keep the best interest of the Milwaukee Bucks in mind. Guiding Giannis to his best possible situation is all Jon Horst and company can do, but if Giannis really wants his choice, honor the contract and enter free agency after next season.