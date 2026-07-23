Giannis retiring in Milwaukee would be perfect ending to storybook career

Giannis Antetokounmpo may be on the Miami Heat for the foreseeable future, but he’s made it clear that he’s not burning the bridge back to the Milwaukee Bucks. In fact, it seems like he’s keeping his E-ZPass to handle those pesky Illinois tolls on the way back north.

Giannis Antetokounmpo wishes to return to Milwaukee one day:



“I really believed that I would stay in Milwaukee for my entire career. But then I saw I was in my comfort zone. I wanted something different. And I am happy to be in Miami. I can’t lie, I don’t feel comfortable in… https://t.co/p8NFuXJJgE pic.twitter.com/AoPMLibmIl — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) July 23, 2026

“I wish to return to Milwaukee if they’ll have me” is about as clear as it gets, and it feels telling that Giannis is speaking on a return to Wisconsin so firmly after seeing the response from Bucks fans following his exit.

While there will always be a caustic vocal minority, most Bucks fans don’t hate Giannis or wish him ill. They may not be rooting for the rival Heat to win championships with him, but by and large Milwaukee still does and always will have real love for Giannis.

While much about his last season with the Bucks was handled poorly, Giannis has brought grace to his exit from the franchise this summer. His adopting of a new number to respect the weight and history 34 has in Milwaukee is another example of Giannis being mindful of the powerful bond he’s still got with the Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo on going from No. 34 to No. 7:



"I feel like '34' holds so much weight & has so much history. Out of respect to the organization that drafted me & I played with for 13 years I decided to leave the number there.



Hopefully...I'll make '7' as legendary as '34" pic.twitter.com/OgUSNWw1Fm — Eurohoops (@Eurohoopsnet) July 16, 2026

For all of those reasons, a Giannis return to Milwaukee makes all the sense in the world. While he can no longer claim to have played for one team his entire career like Kobe Bryant or Tim Duncan, emulating the journey of Kevin Garnett is a pretty close approximation. Adding in the title with the team who drafted him would make it an even sweeter journey for all parties involved.

Garnett was a bit player on a pair of truly awful Timberwolves teams, but the Minnesota faithful loved having him back. Imagining a moment like KG’s first game back with the Wolves for Giannis in Milwaukee someday is already stirring emotion in me, and we’re only a few weeks into him being gone.

The Bucks should – and will, based on their farewell messaging to Giannis – embrace such a return too. In addition to the fans loving it, there’s obvious financial incentive to having such a legendary figure back for dozens of home games.

What the franchise can’t do is bank on it. There’s no telling when Giannis’ time in Miami may end or what caliber of player he’ll be when it does, but the Bucks need to focus on building their new team in the meantime.

In an ideal world, Milwaukee can develop young talents like Brayden Burries and Ryan Rollins to the point where Giannis returns to an ascending young team looking to make a splash in the playoffs. His experience in being part of a core’s rise from worst team in the league to NBA champions would be invaluable to a group like that.

No matter where the Bucks are at in the cycle of winning and rebuilding, a Giannis farewell tour would serve as the ideal last chapter to what’s been a true storybook career for the Greek Freak and Milwaukee.