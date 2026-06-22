The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade frenzy has been a tiring discussion.

With multiple reports of the trade coming within a few days, there has seem to be no straightforward answer. The Miami Heat has been the most likely destination for the former Most Valuable Player in past few days, but other teams like the Timberwolves have entered the conversation.

It seems like a constant cycle of going in circles that at this point, people are starting to get fatigued including the ones in Milwaukee.

According to an interview involving Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, he stated that people in Milwaukee have been fatigued through the trade process.

Some people in Milwaukee have ‘Giannis fatigue’, per @JimOwczarski



“Let’s not get it twisted, there’s a bit of Giannis fatigue in MIL just with a lot of this. Especially the way the last year went. With the sources, and the not sources, and living with the in and out of ‘is he… pic.twitter.com/G7OxHvXzjH — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) June 21, 2026

“Let’s not get it twisted, there’s a bit of Giannis fatigue in Milwaukee just with a lot of this," Owczarski said. "Especially the way the last year went. With the sources, and the not sources, and living with the in and out of ‘is he here or is he not here?’ Type of thing for a long time."

Although, through the revolving door of the trade talks and Antetokounmpo still being a Buck, people have the love and respect for him, and will have a place in the city.

"However that’s largely just noise because he’s still a Milwaukee Buck…. There’s a lot of people who feel like they raised this man…. He’s always gonna have a place here. That’s never going to go away even if the business end of it ends with a bitter taste.”



It makes sense for the people of Milwaukee and Bucks fans all around to be fed up and exhausted by the constant rumors that he's going to be leaving at any minute now.

Discussions like this have been going on since last season and with reports that certain teams have been interested in the future hall of famer, it's a story of rinse and repeat.

Many people argue that Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the league and can say whatever he wants to speed up the process, but that's not who he is.

Owczarski also stated that Antetokounmpo won't say or do certain things because he's open to multiple options.

Bucks insider Jim Owczarski on people wanting Giannis to demand Miami only:



“Giannis won’t do or say certain things.

As far as I understand, it is currently not a one team only situation. I think he’s open to multiple situations wherever those may be.



Would it help a certain… https://t.co/KOUt3EBIhe pic.twitter.com/95B30rUR0K — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) June 21, 2026

“Giannis won’t do or say certain things," Owczarski said. "As far as I understand, it is currently not a one team only situation. I think he’s open to multiple situations wherever those may be."

"Would it help a certain team if he slammed his first on the table and said ‘This is the spot!’? I’m sure it would. Clearly he’s not there yet because we haven’t heard it. That’s up to him.”

Antetokounmpo has never been the vocal type, especially in a situation like this where how hard it is for him to accept that he will no longer be a Buck after 13 seasons of him dedicating his life to the franchise.

While the talks and rumors have been at an all time high to this point, and Milwaukee exploring multiple options to try to get the most for their franchise player, it could be a minute until a decision is made.