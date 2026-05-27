It has felt like forever for Milwaukee Bucks fans, and the entire NBA. Each day, new "reports" coming out as reporters, teams, and aggregators continue to recirculate the same information, give their opinions, and sometimes, give us an update that has actual substance.

This time, the new report is from Chris Haynes who countered a previous report about Giannis and the Boston Celtics stating that he hasn't heard Giannis is interested in Boston. Chris Haynes then went on to give us this:

“I know one thing, Giannis likes the Sun…. There’s still a lot to get through with Giannis. It’s coming. Owner said they want to do something before the draft. Have something finalized either way.” Chris Haynes

“I know one thing, Giannis likes the Sun…. There’s still a lot to get through with Giannis. It’s coming. Owner said they want to do something before the draft. Have something finalized either way.”



— Chris Haynes on Giannis



(h/t @SiriusXMNBA) https://t.co/rtc7T7ApGG pic.twitter.com/LRAWglXyob — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) May 27, 2026

As always, it's a he said, she said league when it comes to reporting. Each individual's "sources" provide different information and then it's our responsibility to interpret it, make informed opinions, and wait for the ultimate decision.

What We Do Know

But we do know that Giannis wants to stay East, and he wants to be on a competitive team, which narrows down the list of teams to just a few.

As the NBA playoffs wind down, the Bucks are patiently waiting to see if any of the remaining three teams would try and make the move to help advance them over the top. This was reported with their hope that Sam Presti makes an "uncharacteristic" decision to trade for Giannis.

The Bucks are hoping Sam Presti “gets out of character” and trades for Giannis Antetokounmpo if the Thunder lose to the Spurs, per @JimOwczarski pic.twitter.com/BBYjrYJ3jY — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) May 23, 2026

There is no rush to a decision, but making it before the draft, with this year's class makes sense. Milwaukee having multiple first round picks this year, while also receiving young assets, is exactly what they need to jumpstart this new era in Milwaukee, as Taylor Jenkins leads the charge.

This is why many like Miami's offer, including Milwaukee. They would get another lottery pick in this year's draft, a hometown kid in Tyler Herro, future picks, and potentially two or more promising young players in Jaime Jaquez Jr. and/or Kel'el Ware.

Kenny Beecham is starting to like Miami’s package for Giannis Antetokounmpo👀



“While my opinion on the Miami Heat’s package has shifted dramatically over the last week or two — which I now think about the Miami Heat and what they can potentially give up…not that bad because… pic.twitter.com/3XLgTvUeuI — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) May 27, 2026

As you go down the list, it's hard to see the offers Milwaukee would welcome back, if Cleveland won't send Mobley, they're crossed off. Other teams', the question is will they break up their core if they aren't sure Giannis takes them over the hump?

Other than Miami, there is no clear team with a good package that has real interest.

But the man who still holds the most power is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has yet to formally request a trade. All it takes is for Giannis to ask for a trade and a preferred location and Milwaukee would likely meet their franchise icons request.