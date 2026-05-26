Ranking the Wings for the Milwaukee Bucks Future

When you take a deeper look at the Milwaukee Bucks roster, they simply are a long ways away from being a championship team. This is further showcased by their record this season, especially without Giannis. When he was available, he picked this roster up way above its true talent level.

Beyond Ryan Rollins and Kevin Porter Jr. the Milwaukee Bucks don't have young talent to be excited about, and they certainly don't have any stars beyond Giannis.

We have already looked at the front court, and the back court, but now we are looking at the wings, and it is clearly the worst unit on the team, both for now, and their future.

A wing typically plays on the "wings" of a basketball court. They are versatile athletic players who typically make up the shooting guard, small forward, and power forward positions. As the NBA gets increasingly athletic and positions aren't as clear it is worth noting that wings are often athletic players who fill multiple roles.

1. Not Currently on Milwaukee's Roster

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Barring a trade, the Bucks won't be able to draft Caleb Wilson, but they need a two-way wing. Whether in the NBA Draft or in the Giannis trade package, Milwaukee needs the modern wing. They need a three and d player who is also capable of putting the ball on the floor and making his own play. Whether they get this player in a trade package or through the draft, Milwaukee has a desperate need at this position.

2. Ousmane Dieng

Apr 12, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Ousmane Dieng (21) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Dieng still has room to grow, especially in the physicality department. But he is only 23 years old and out of the options on the current roster, I would bring him back. Taylor Jenkins has been great at player development, clearly showcased by his time in Memphis. Memphis did a great job drafting and developing numerous players. Dieng showcased his abilities on numerous occasions toward the end of the season and is a low risk high reward player in Milwaukee.

A career night for Ousmane Dieng.



36 PTS | 10 AST | 7 REB | 48% FG pic.twitter.com/RyHi7CPpCX — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 2, 2026

3. Pete Nance

Apr 1, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Pete Nance (35) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

A 6'9 guy with extremely high efficiency from two (51.5%) and from deep (42%). Nance is another guy who saw increased opportunities thanks to a down season and a Taurean Prince injury. Nance is another guy who makes this list thanks to a weak room but also made the most of his opportunities. Nance has shown defensive capabilities and he does everything that is asked of him. Nance is another high impact player that will benefit from new head coach Taylor Jenkins and the potential opportunity of a reset in Milwaukee.

We have converted Pete Nance to a multi-year standard NBA contract. pic.twitter.com/FU6Dz0hzzU — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 24, 2026

It's clear the Bucks have to get more physical and athletic, but Dieng and Nance offer at least something for new head coach Taylor Jenkins to work with. Milwaukee is very likely to bring in wing help with or without Giannis as they go into a pivotal offseason.