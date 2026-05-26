The duo above did not pan out in the eyes of many, and they have very likely played their final, and only NBA season together. The Bucks brought Myles Turner in this past offseason on a four-year, $108.87 million fully guaranteed deal.

Giannis and Turner were supposed to anchor the Milwaukee Bucks this season, providing a front court that could dominate the Eastern Conference. Turner, a stretch big, and a key piece to the Indiana Pacers final run last season provided more questions than answers for the Milwaukee Bucks as he was in and out of Doc Rivers rotation, inconsistent, and ultimately had one of the worst seasons of his career.

With that said, we are ranking the Milwaukee Bucks future big's, and with uncertainty surrounding Giannis, and Turner's poor season, the room needs a lot of help.

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Oct. 19, 2021; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) watches as the the Milwaukee Bucks' 2021 championship banner is unveiled with his Championship ring during Milwaukee Bucks ring ceremony; Mand atory credit: Mike De Sisti-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

No matter the way you want to look at this, Giannis is the most important big for Milwaukee's future, with or without him. With him, he is the Bucks, he has led them to Championship's and has long been the franchise cornerstone. Without him, the return they get must propel Milwaukee forwards. The package for the future Hall of Famer has to make sense. Giannis Antetokounmpo holds the keys to Milwaukee's future.

This really paints that picture.

Bobby Portis says Bucks players can’t even have conversations right now with each other because the future of Giannis is so blurry:



“It’s hard for us right now to have a conversation when the future is so blurry — The owner said by the draft they’re going to do something with… https://t.co/cI1r27QknB pic.twitter.com/dP70Zm2ype — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) May 22, 2026

2. The 2026 NBA Draft Class

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) celebrates after cutting down a piece of the net after defeating the Connecticut Huskies in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

With all the reports of who Milwaukee has asked for in a Giannis deal --Evan Mobley, Kel'el Ware-- it is clear they want to reconstruct their front court. If Giannis is moved, they will likely have two selections in this year's draft, one of which will likely be a big man (Milwaukee is rumored to be acting as if they will have 2 selections). Milwaukee would be looking at guys like Aday Mara (pictured above), Jayden Quaintance, and Yaxel Lendeborg. Milwaukee will have many of options to choose from based on their location in the NBA Draft and they need to take a big with their back court in good shape.

Not giving Taylor Jenkins all the credit here of course but coaches typically do have *some* input on drafting and now he will be in the Bucks facility for a full two months prior to 2026 NBA Draft. Memphis had some great picks with him in the building. https://t.co/OGGtGGJ1hC — Ti Windisch (@TiWindisch) April 23, 2026

3. Kyle Kuzma

Apr 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) during the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Milwaukee Bucks simply lack depth on this side of the court and with wings and bigs often being mixed together we are going with Kyle Kuzma. As Jericho Sims was simply unplayable, Ousmane Dieng and Pete Nance are wings, and Bobby Portis, won't help this team down the road. Kyle Kuzma is on a $20 million dollar expiring contract and can help Milwaukee match salaries in numerous trades while also helping them get below the cap.

The Milwaukee Bucks are still leaving the door open to convince Giannis to stay by dangling assets like Kyle Kuzma, Bobby Portis, and first-round picks to upgrade the roster, per @ShamsCharania



“The Bucks are also leaving the door open to pursue a major trade to convince… pic.twitter.com/HlipyhdYlj — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 11, 2026

The fact that this list is compiled of Giannis, a potential draft pick, and Kyle Kuzma shows the lack of trust in this unit in Milwaukee, the group simply isn't good. These players, and potential prospects are the most important in the front court for Milwaukee's future and Jon Horst and Taylor Jenkins have a lot of restructuring to do down low.