Ranking the Bigs for the Milwaukee Bucks Future, Depending on Giannis
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The duo above did not pan out in the eyes of many, and they have very likely played their final, and only NBA season together. The Bucks brought Myles Turner in this past offseason on a four-year, $108.87 million fully guaranteed deal.
Giannis and Turner were supposed to anchor the Milwaukee Bucks this season, providing a front court that could dominate the Eastern Conference. Turner, a stretch big, and a key piece to the Indiana Pacers final run last season provided more questions than answers for the Milwaukee Bucks as he was in and out of Doc Rivers rotation, inconsistent, and ultimately had one of the worst seasons of his career.
With that said, we are ranking the Milwaukee Bucks future big's, and with uncertainty surrounding Giannis, and Turner's poor season, the room needs a lot of help.
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo
No matter the way you want to look at this, Giannis is the most important big for Milwaukee's future, with or without him. With him, he is the Bucks, he has led them to Championship's and has long been the franchise cornerstone. Without him, the return they get must propel Milwaukee forwards. The package for the future Hall of Famer has to make sense. Giannis Antetokounmpo holds the keys to Milwaukee's future.
This really paints that picture.
2. The 2026 NBA Draft Class
With all the reports of who Milwaukee has asked for in a Giannis deal --Evan Mobley, Kel'el Ware-- it is clear they want to reconstruct their front court. If Giannis is moved, they will likely have two selections in this year's draft, one of which will likely be a big man (Milwaukee is rumored to be acting as if they will have 2 selections). Milwaukee would be looking at guys like Aday Mara (pictured above), Jayden Quaintance, and Yaxel Lendeborg. Milwaukee will have many of options to choose from based on their location in the NBA Draft and they need to take a big with their back court in good shape.
3. Kyle Kuzma
The Milwaukee Bucks simply lack depth on this side of the court and with wings and bigs often being mixed together we are going with Kyle Kuzma. As Jericho Sims was simply unplayable, Ousmane Dieng and Pete Nance are wings, and Bobby Portis, won't help this team down the road. Kyle Kuzma is on a $20 million dollar expiring contract and can help Milwaukee match salaries in numerous trades while also helping them get below the cap.
The fact that this list is compiled of Giannis, a potential draft pick, and Kyle Kuzma shows the lack of trust in this unit in Milwaukee, the group simply isn't good. These players, and potential prospects are the most important in the front court for Milwaukee's future and Jon Horst and Taylor Jenkins have a lot of restructuring to do down low.
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Austin also writes for the Five Reasons Sports Network, covering all South Florida sports. As a current athlete, Austin specializes in in-depth analysis, player profiles, combining on-field knowledge with strong storytelling to cover football, basketball, and beyond. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Business Management at Webber International University.