Heading into the NBA season, head coach Taylor Jenkins is going to have to make a decision that even Milwaukee Bucks fans can't agree on.

Among the number of guards that the Bucks have on their roster, they have to decide which one will be the starting point guard for this year. The two main options that present themselves are Ryan Rollins and Kevin Porter Jr.

Both saw a large amount of playing time last season and even started together on some nights. But with one guard spot most likely going to Tyler Herro, Jenkins is going to have to do decide which player best fits the starting point guard role for Milwaukee.

Here's our thoughts on who should start:

Ti Windisch

Ryan Rollins should start at point guard for the Milwaukee Bucks. Rollins has the ideal skill set of a modern NBA guard, as he’s a dynamic pick-and-roll handler who can also hit threes at a high clip both off the catch and off the dribble.

Kevin Porter Jr has lots of juice with the ball in his hands, but his streaky outside shooting and tendency to pound the rock at Jalen Brunson levels of time of possession reduce his actual impact on winning. Rollins is the future for Milwaukee and seeing how good he can be as a full-time point guard should be a priority this season.

Tre Allen

Both Ryan Rollins and Kevin Porter Jr. are more than capable of being the starting point guard for the Milwaukee Bucks, but I think Rollins has earned the job as the starter. Rollins started in 67 of the 74 games he played last season and was productive when on the floor. He proved to be a guard who can get his teammates involved and someone who can score on and off the dribble. He averaged 17 points per game on 40% from the 3-point line, while being the defender against guys like Cade Cunningham and Tyrese Maxey.

Porter Jr. is a crafty player who also has a nose for scoring and playmaking, but I think he's a player who needs the ball in his hands to make everyone better. With the acquisition of Herro, Rollins is a player who's played off the ball before and can fit with another ball-dominant guard, while still being productive. I believe Porter Jr. can excel in running with a young second unit and be the point guard who can lead the bench for the Bucks this upcoming season.

Ethan J. Skolnick

The Bucks have some duplication on their current roster, and a lot of questions, but this is actually the easiest one. The answer is Rollins -- for now. And the second answer isn't Porter Jr. Start here: Rollins jumped so much last season that it's worth seeing if he can do it again, and if he's someone you want to pay going forward. Porter Jr. was a nice story, but he's not as much of a distributor, and his history suggests that he may not be as reliable ultimately. But it may not be Rollins forever. Kasparas Jakucionis, acquired from the Heat and just age 20, may have more upside than either as the total package of size and passing -- and his shooting was surprisingly strong as a rookie. Let Porter Jr. build trade value as a bench scorer, start Rollins, and eventually, maybe give Kas the reins.