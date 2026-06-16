Top 5 Jaylen Brown Trade Destinations for the Bucks in a Giannis-to-Celtics Deal

Jaylen Brown is the most coveted asset in the Giannis Antetokounmpo blockbuster to Boston. However, the Bucks are looking for a third team to send Brown to, that would in return give the Bucks more assets for their upcoming rebuild.

The Los Angeles Clippers and Atlanta Hawks joined the teams in pursuit for Brown, and the Portland Trail Blazers have been the team linked to Brown the most.

While there hasn't been significant reporting on any other known teams, there are other places for Brown to be traded to that would get the Bucks situated for this long and upcoming rebuild.

Let's look at the top five teams that could be suitors for Jaylen Brown:

1. The Atlanta Hawks

Mar 30, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) works past Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images | Mady Mertens-Imagn Images

The Hawks have an interesting package for the Bucks because they have young players and they own Milwaukee's 2027 first round pick unprotected. Jaylen Brown is from the Atlanta area and a return home to be the number one guy for the Hawks would be a perfect marriage.

Here is the proposed trade idea:

Atlanta: Jaylen Brown

Boston: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee: Jonathan Kuminga, Corey Kispert, Zaccharie Risacher, No. 8 overall pick from Atlanta in the 2026 NBA Draft, Milwaukee's 2027 first-round pick back, Atlanta's 2029 first-round pick (top four protected), and a 2031 first-round pick (top four protected) with Boston.

This package gives Atlanta and Boston the superstars they want to contend, and it gives the Bucks control over their pick for next season, another lottery pick in this upcoming draft, and two more future firsts.

2. The Portland Trail Blazers

Jan 26, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots the ball while Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) defends during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Trail Blazers have control of three Bucks picks from 2028-2030. If Milwaukee can find a way to get control of those picks back, then that's a really hard deal to beat.

Here is the proposed trade idea:

Boston: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Portland: Jaylen Brown

Milwaukee: Jerami Grant, Scoot Henderson, Kris Murray, Milwaukee's 2028 first-round pick back, Milwaukee's 2029 first-round pick swap back, and Milwaukee's 2030 first-round pick back.

This deal helps put Portland into serious contention in the West without giving up a lot of their key young players, just Scoot. Yes they lose big assets in those Bucks draft picks, but there is a good chance that those picks wouldn't be able to land them someone better than Jaylen. Milwaukee gets control of their picks for three years in a row after the 2027 season ends.

3. The Los Angeles Clippers

Nov 16, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) dribbles down the court during the first half against the Los Angeles Clippers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Los Angeles is wanting to win now and after acquiring the fifth overall pick from the Pacers, the Clippers can dangle picks No. 5, a handful of expiring contracts and future picks to the Bucks.

Here is the proposed trade idea:

Boston: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Los Angeles: Jaylen Brown

Milwaukee: Bogdan Bogdanovic (expiring), Derrick Jones Jr. (expiring), Brook Lopez (expiring), Nicolas Batum (expiring), Isaiah Jackson, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, a 2029 first-round pick, a 2031 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick from Dallas, and a 2032 second-round pick from the Clippers.

This is a massive load for the Clippers to give up pick wise, but without giving up any of their core pieces, this gets them a real chance to compete at the highest level with Darius Garland, Kawhi Leonard, Bradley Beal and the restricted free agent rights of Bennedict Mathurin.

Milwaukee gets the No. 5 pick in the draft, which might be the highest pick they will get from any team in a deal, plus two more firsts and two seconds in addition to No. 5. This is a great pick haul with no guaranteed money after this season. They could also flip or waive the incoming players.

4. The Houston Rockets

Nov 1, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) shoots over Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

With the Rockets struggling against a depleted Lakers team in the postseason, they have the assets to make a win-now move to put Jaylen Brown with Sengun, Durant and Thompson.

Here is the proposed trade idea:

Boston: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Houston: Jaylen Brown

Milwaukee: Reed Sheppard, Jabari Smith Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith, Clint Capela, a 2027 first-round pick (rights to swap with Brooklyn), and a 2029 first-round pick (more favorable of Dallas/Phoenix)

The Bucks get a young point guard and wing, while also acquiring two really favorable picks in 2027 and 2029. They also take on the money of Capela and Finney-Smith for the next two seasons which is why is also why they get quality picks in the deal.

5. The Minnesota Timberwolves

Mar 22, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) controls the ball while Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) defends during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Minnesota is desperate to keep Anthony Edwards happy, and Jaylen Brown being paired with the star shooting guard would be a dynamic 1-2 punch with Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert still on the roster. Milwaukee would be able to get a young prospect and four picks.

Here is the proposed trade idea:

Boston: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Minnesota: Jaylen Brown

Milwaukee: Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, Joan Beringer, the No. 28 first-round pick, 2030 first-round pick, 2033 first-round pick, and a 2032 first-round pick swap.

This deal gets the Bucks control of the Timberwolves future picks, they can recoup the value of Julius Randle, let DiVincenzo heal from his torn Achilles, and develop Beringer while adding another first-round pick in this draft. While the picks and young players are nowhere close to what the Bucks can get from other teams, there is a lot of intrigue with this deal. Getting back McDaniels in this deal would make sense, but he is a better third or fourth string option for a playoff contender than the center of a trade.

Final Thoughts

May 2, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) on the court before game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

The Bucks will have options to trade Jaylen Brown to a handful of teams if a three-team deal with Giannis and Boston gets done. Miami is still very much in the trade hunt for Giannis, especially if they can find a place for Herro to go, but either way, Milwaukee is going to have a nice pathway to a strong rebuild.

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